EFCC Affirms Yahaya Bello Presumed Innocent Until Court Rules

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello remains innocent of fraud allegations until a competent court determines otherwise.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Director of Public Affairs, made the clarification during an appearance on Arise TV today, January 5th. He emphasized that determining guilt falls exclusively within the court’s jurisdiction, not the Commission’s mandate. The trial continues with ongoing presentation of witnesses and evidence before judicial authorities.

Uwujaren explained that criminal prosecution in Nigeria requires substantial time as the process involves methodical presentation of witnesses and evidence. He noted the EFCC is actively prosecuting the case while respecting constitutional provisions that presume innocence until proven guilty. The Commission maintains that Bello’s status within his political party bears no relevance to the charges filed against him.

The EFCC official stressed the Commission’s detachment from party politics, affirming its singular focus on diligent case prosecution. He reaffirmed commitment to ensuring justice for both prosecution and defence, stating that nothing has gone wrong in handling the matter. Uwujaren described the EFCC as a law enforcement agency with no interest in political affairs.

The Commission declared Bello wanted on April 18th, 2024, in connection with alleged money laundering involving 80.25 billion naira. Despite the wanted declaration, the former governor has been observed attending public functions. Uwujaren maintained that whatever actions Bello’s party takes regarding his membership constitutes purely internal party business.

He stated that the EFCC’s responsibility to Nigerians centers on faithfully prosecuting filed charges. The Commission director emphasized that criminal trials follow established legal procedures requiring patience as evidence and testimony unfold before the court. He noted that final judgment authority rests solely with the judiciary, not investigative or prosecuting agencies.

The constitutional presumption of innocence applies regardless of public perception or political considerations, according to Uwujaren. He explained that the EFCC’s role involves presenting comprehensive evidence and witnesses to support charges while allowing judicial processes to reach conclusions based on presented facts. The Commission remains focused on fulfilling its prosecutorial duties without interference from political dynamics.

Uwujaren pointed out that the ongoing nature of the trial demonstrates the legal system’s methodical approach to handling complex financial crime allegations. He rejected suggestions that anything untoward has occurred in case management, asserting the Commission’s continued dedication to proper legal procedures. The EFCC maintains its position as an impartial law enforcement body executing its constitutional mandate.

The case involves allegations of substantial financial misconduct during Bello’s tenure as Kogi State governor. The EFCC continues gathering and presenting evidence as the judicial process advances through established legal channels. Uwujaren stressed that public interest in the case should not overshadow fundamental legal principles protecting defendants’ rights throughout trial proceedings.