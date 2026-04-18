Imam Doubles Bounty on Pastor, Catholic Priest Reacts

A Nigerian Catholic priest has expressed outrage after a northern Islamic cleric placed a bounty on the head of a pastor accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad, and subsequently doubled it, while remaining at large.

A northern Nigeria-based Islamic cleric escalated tensions by increasing a controversial bounty from N1 million to N2 million on the head of an unnamed Christian cleric, while openly daring operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest him. In a viral video recorded in Hausa and widely circulated on social media, the cleric reacted to public calls for his arrest, questioning why security agencies had not yet acted and insisting he had committed no crime.

The disturbing footage drew widespread attention on social media, raising fears over the potential escalation of religious tensions, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Reacting, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian Catholic priest serving in The Gambia as a missionary, drew a direct parallel to the 2022 killing of Deborah Samuel, a student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, who was killed by fellow students over alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

In a widely circulated Facebook post, Fr. Ugwu pointed out that two persons were arrested in connection with the killing of Deborah Samuel, and that at least 34 lawyers appeared at a Sokoto Chief Magistrate Court to defend the suspects. He noted that those arrested were subsequently released and that no one has since been prosecuted for the killing.

He then drew a direct contrast with the current situation, writing that an Imam had now publicly placed a million-naira bounty on a pastor’s head, doubled it, and dared anyone to arrest him, yet remained free. “I am so so mad at this country called Nigeria,” he wrote.

A former presidential aide, Sam Amadi, also called for the arrest of the cleric, stating that blasphemy cannot be a crime in Nigeria and that speaking against a religious figure gives no one the right to threaten another person’s life.

The incident has reignited a broader national conversation about the unequal application of Nigeria’s laws in matters involving religion and free expression.