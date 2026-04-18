Dr. David Tetteh has been elected and sworn in as a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC Professionals Forum.

Dr. Tetteh is a pharmacist and marketing professional who currently serves as a member of the Governing Board of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He brings extensive experience in pharmacy practice, pharmaceutical marketing, and health policy implementation to support ongoing reforms in Ghana’s health insurance system.

His election as an NEC member comes at a pivotal time, as the Professionals Forum prepares to take its activities to the next level through stronger policy engagement, professional mobilisation, and strategic support for the party’s national agenda.

Over the years, Dr. Tetteh has distinguished himself through various key roles within the NDC and the Professionals Forum, including Branch Chairman, National Operations Coordinator for the Young Professionals Forum, Director of Research for the Western North Regional Communications Bureau, and Constituency Collation Officer during the 2024 general elections.

He has consistently championed stronger health financing, improved access to essential medicines, and evidence-based policies as core pillars of the party’s social democratic vision.

His election therefore signals a renewed commitment by the Professionals Forum to harness the expertise of seasoned professionals with proven track records in service, research, and organisational leadership.

This will help deepen the Forum’s relevance, sharpen its policy proposals, and strengthen its support for an NDC government in delivering the party’s social and economic transformation agenda.

The new executives are led by Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a distinguished academic and climate scientist, who serves as the current Chief Executive of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

She is expected to guide the professional wing of the party towards greater relevance, cohesion, and policy influence.

Below is the full list of the other members of the Executive Committee.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTERS 1385

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTED 636

PERCENTAGE TURNOUT 45.92%

PRESIDENT

Name of Contestant NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Kluste 577 91%

FIRST VICE PRESIDENT

NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES

SAMUELHANS WAUKU 414 65%

MICHAEL DAMOAH 223 35%

SECRETARY GENERAL

EBEN-KAY-KWABENA HODO 340 53%

ARNOLD APPIAH 296 47%

DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL

DR. JOSHUA DOE 603 95%

WOMEN COMMISSION

SOPHIA AMA OTABIL 605 95%

YOUTH COMMISSION

DR. ROBERT DOH 610 96%

EXECUTIVE MEMBERS POSTIONS

ALEXANDRA MILLS 597 94%

DR. DAVID TETEH 589 93%

DR. FIASAL SULLEY 588 92%

WINFRED BAAH 581 91%

TONY ATSAKPA NYAGAMAGO 564 89%