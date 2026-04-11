Ice King of Aburi Demands $1 trillion, Feature From Sarkodie Over ‘Azonto’ Brand Dispute

Ghanaian musician Ice King of Aburi, formerly known as DJ Azonto, has intensified his public feud with rapper Sarkodie, demanding $1 trillion in compensation and a music feature, after accusing the award-winning artiste of hijacking his brand identity.

Ice King of Aburi, a controversial figure who rose to fame with his ‘Fa No Fom’ hit, claims ownership of the “Azonto” brand and insists that no individual, regardless of influence or status, has the right to use it without his consent.

The dispute follows a recent surge in Azonto-related content from Sarkodie, whose dance videos have dominated social media and airwaves, sparking widespread fan recreations and renewed interest in the dance style.

However, Ice King argues that Sarkodie’s visibility has unfairly overshadowed his legacy and amounts to an attempt to appropriate the brand he says he built from the ground up.

“Azonto is my name, my sweat, my identity. Anybody who wants to use it must seek approval from me. No shortcuts,” he said.

According to Ice King, the rapper’s actions go beyond entertainment and constitute a brand hijack, prompting him to seek legal advice to protect what he describes as his intellectual property. He warned that failure to meet his demands could result in legal action.

The dispute has also spilled into music, with Ice King releasing a diss track titled “Fa Ma Omo”, aimed directly at Sarkodie. In the song, he reaffirms his claim to the Azonto brand while taking lyrical shots at the rap icon.

The standoff has ignited debate on social media, with fans split over ownership of the Azonto identity and whether cultural movements can be claimed by a single individual.