Offset Shot at Florida Casino Weeks After Warrant Cleared

Rapper Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday evening, just weeks after a Los Angeles court recalled an arrest warrant that had been issued against him.

The Seminole Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred after 7 p.m. in the valet area outside the casino, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to the victim, who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

A representative for the rapper confirmed the shooting in a statement, saying he was in stable condition and being closely monitored.

Monday’s shooting followed a fight at the casino. Officers detained two people. Rapper Lil Tjay, whose legal name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was charged with disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid licence in connection with the altercation. The second person detained at the scene was not charged. Police have not announced charges directly related to the shooting, and no motive has been disclosed.

The incident came shortly after Offset resolved a separate legal matter in California. Court records show that a judge in Los Angeles recalled an arrest warrant against him on February 26. The warrant had been issued in January after he failed to appear in court, with the bond set at $20,000. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery over an alleged incident at a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary in March 2025. He later appeared in court with his attorney and pleaded not guilty, which led the court to recall the warrant.

Following his release from hospital, Offset shared a statement on his Instagram account saying: “I’m good…but I’m planning to be better!”

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was formerly a member of the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos. His cousin Takeoff, another member of the group, was killed in a shooting in 2022.