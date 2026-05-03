HR Body Calls for Fair Workplaces as Ghana Marks Workers’ Day

The Human Resource Service Providers Association of Ghana (GHRASP) has used Workers’ Day 2026 to urge employers, employees and policymakers to treat decent work not as an aspiration but as an active priority, as the country reflects on the state of its labour market.

In a statement issued to mark the occasion, GHRASP acknowledged the contributions of workers across all sectors of Ghana’s economy, from the formal corporate environment to the informal trades that sustain millions of households.

The association directed its call specifically at employers, asking them to move beyond surface-level recognition of workers and instead invest in fair labour practices, employee wellbeing and structured pathways for professional development. It argued that workplaces designed to be safe, inclusive and empowering are not just ethical obligations but essential conditions for sustainable productivity.

For employees, GHRASP encouraged a commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability, describing both as non-negotiable tools for remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving world of work where skills obsolescence is an increasing risk.

The statement also addressed the policy environment directly, calling on government and stakeholders to deepen collaboration around decent work, job creation and skills development. GHRASP framed a resilient labour market as a shared responsibility requiring deliberate partnership between the public sector, private employers and professional bodies.

GHRASP said the moment reinforced its own commitment to advancing workplace excellence through advocacy, capacity building and strategic partnerships.

The association, established in 2018, is the professional body for licensed human resource (HR) service providers in Ghana and describes itself as the collective voice of the industry on professionalism and ethical practice.