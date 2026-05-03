Nigeria’s GreenAfrica Tops US$1m Hedera Prize as Web3 Record Falls

A Nigerian environmental technology startup has claimed the top prize at the 2025 Hedera Africa Hackathon, a competition that concluded on April 29, 2026, having officially become the largest Web3 hackathon ever staged anywhere in the world.

GreenAfrica, a platform designed to track and verify sustainability initiatives on a distributed ledger, won $100,000 as the overall champion, beating more than 1,300 competing projects submitted by developers from across the globe.

The Hashgraph Association (THA), a Swiss-based non-profit, and Exponential Science (ES) organised the event, which drew more than 13,000 developers and onboarded over 45,000 participants into its education and certification pipeline across more than 20 African hubs and online platforms.

The $1 million prize pool was distributed across four thematic tracks: On-Chain Finance and Real-World Assets; Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) for Operations; Immersive Experiences; and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Egypt’s Carboni Renewable Energy Certificate Platform took second place and $70,000 for building infrastructure to verify and trade clean energy credentials. Mexico’s Effisend X Africa, a payment routing system powered by artificial intelligence that connects incompatible African payment networks, placed third with $60,000. Malaysia’s Silsilat Finance, a cross-border settlement platform for emerging markets, came fourth with $40,000, while Nigeria’s Beyond Service game, which incorporates persistent digital identity and asset ownership, placed fifth and received $30,000.

Kamal Youssefi, President of The Hashgraph Association, said the hackathon “reached historic heights,” and confirmed the ecosystem’s newly formed Investment Committee will provide multi-million-dollar capital and mentorship to support top builders well beyond the competition itself.

The event was co-funded by The Hashgraph Association and Exponential Science in partnership with Orange Digital Center and operated by Dar Blockchain, with sponsorship from Sygnum Bank and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), among others.

The Hashgraph Association confirmed a 2026 edition of the hackathon, with details on location, tracks, and partners to be announced at a later date.