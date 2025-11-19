Hostman Introduces Live Infrastructure Mapping for Cloud Teams

Hostman has launched Infrastructure Scheme, a free tool that automatically generates interactive maps of cloud infrastructure for developers and DevOps teams. The Oakland, California based cloud platform provider announced the feature on July 11, 2025, making it available to all users without additional fees or configuration requirements.

The Infrastructure Scheme addresses a persistent challenge faced by development teams: keeping infrastructure diagrams current as cloud environments evolve. According to internal feedback from Hostman users, many teams either skip infrastructure diagrams entirely or create them once and rarely update them. As systems grow and change, this practice leads to miscommunication, slower onboarding processes, and delays during deployment or review cycles.

The new feature provides real time visibility into deployed infrastructure, including cloud servers, databases, Storage 3 (S3) buckets, load balancers, and Kubernetes clusters. Each component appears on the map as soon as it becomes active within a project, grouped by private network to reflect organizational structure. Every element displays live status information, region, technical specifications, and any active incident alerts or maintenance notices.

Emma Smith, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Hostman, explained the motivation behind the development. Most teams had to rely on separate tools just to understand their infrastructure, she stated. There was not a built in option, so diagrams were often created once and left behind. The company wanted to change that and make visibility part of the platform itself.

The Infrastructure Scheme integrates directly with Hostman deployments and automatically reads current configurations, updating maps in real time. Built using React Flow, a lightweight framework, the system ensures fast, interactive performance without requiring manual drawing, updates, or exports. Users access the feature by logging into their Hostman project and selecting the Infrastructure Scheme tab.

Hostman’s internal research indicates that no major cloud provider currently offers a built in, real time infrastructure map. Traditional approaches require teams to use separate diagramming tools, leading to documentation that becomes outdated quickly. Team members often work from screenshots, whiteboard photos, or navigate through console interfaces to piece together system architecture.

The interactive map includes collaboration features such as commenting, custom blocks, zoom functionality, full screen mode, and layout locking. Changes to infrastructure typically appear on the map within one minute. The system separates metadata, which is stored server side, from live resource data, which is fetched on the client side to ensure real time accuracy without performance degradation.

Infrastructure Scheme targets DevOps engineers seeking clear views of their services, developers needing to understand component interactions, technical leads and Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) requiring quick snapshots of current setups, and infrastructure managers wanting to reduce tool sprawl and diagram maintenance. According to Smith, the feature saves hours each week by eliminating manual documentation tasks.

Hostman operates data centers in the United States, Poland, and the Netherlands, with expansion plans for Singapore, Egypt, and Nigeria. The cloud platform offers over 25 pre configured server setups for various use cases, database management for multiple systems including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch, plus seamless integration with code repositories like GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.

The company plans to expand Infrastructure Scheme capabilities in future updates. Planned features include draft mode for designing infrastructure visually before deployment, support for pseudo blocks representing external Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), third party services, and physical servers, plus multiple display modes optimized for different audiences such as technical operations teams or executive leadership.

Pricing for Hostman cloud services starts at four dollars per month for single core configurations with 1 gigabyte (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 25 GB of storage. Higher tier plans offer up to eight cores, 16 GB of RAM, and 320 GB of storage for 75 dollars monthly. The platform maintains a 99.9 percent Service Level Agreement (SLA) uptime guarantee and provides 24 hour technical support through chat, email, phone, and WhatsApp.

The Infrastructure Scheme launch comes as cloud infrastructure complexity continues to increase across organizations. Development teams face mounting pressure to maintain system visibility while managing rapidly changing environments. By integrating infrastructure mapping directly into the deployment platform, Hostman aims to reduce friction in DevOps workflows and improve team alignment on architecture decisions.

Users can access the feature immediately through existing Hostman accounts with no setup process required. The infrastructure map appears automatically when opening any project, fully integrated with the platform’s existing deployment and management tools.