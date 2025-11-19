Gyampo Remains Defiant Amid Renewed Controversy Over Past Allegations

Professor Ransford Gyampo, the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has declared himself unbothered by what he characterizes as a failed propaganda campaign orchestrated by political opponents seeking to undermine the current government’s reform agenda.

The University of Ghana political science lecturer made these defiant remarks through social media following reports of a petition calling on international donors to withhold funding from the university until he is removed over allegations of harassing female students.

“If not allowing those who destroyed Ghana to frustrate those resetting it makes me a target of an already failed propaganda and smear campaign, then I want to remain a target. Fortunately, Ghanaians are discerning and wiser than them,” Professor Gyampo stated.

The petition reportedly references historical allegations stemming from a 2019 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary titled Sex for Grades, which featured undercover footage involving Professor Gyampo and another University of Ghana lecturer. Both academics were subsequently cleared of wrongdoing by the university following an internal investigation.

Professor Gyampo’s recent comments come amid heightened scrutiny following a November 15 altercation with colleague Dr George Domfeh during a live appearance on TV3’s The Key Points program. The heated exchange, which quickly went viral on social media, saw both lecturers trading insults before their confrontation nearly escalated to physical violence.

During the clash, Dr Domfeh made unverified allegations about Professor Gyampo’s conduct, including claims that he engages in inappropriate relationships with underage individuals. These accusations prompted Professor Gyampo to initiate legal action through his lawyers at Darko, Keli Delataa and Company, demanding an immediate retraction and apology within 24 hours.

The solicitors described the statements as “acerbic, insulting and downright defamatory,” arguing they presented their client as “hideously immoral and irresponsible” without any factual or legal basis. They warned that failure to comply would result in formal legal proceedings.

However, a private legal practitioner identified as Lawyer Quayson has publicly advised Professor Gyampo to reconsider pursuing litigation. Speaking on Okay FM on November 17, Quayson cautioned that court proceedings could resurrect past controversies documented in the BBC investigation, potentially causing further damage to the professor’s career and reputation.

“If care is not taken, the sexual harassment allegations that came up years ago against Prof Gyampo, which were captured in the BBC’s Sex for Grades documentary, might resurrect, and this might affect his career,” the lawyer stated.

Despite these warnings and the petition targeting his position at the university, Professor Gyampo has maintained a combative stance. He framed recent attacks against him as politically motivated attempts by supporters of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to disrupt economic reforms being implemented by President John Dramani Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

In earlier social media posts following his confrontation with Dr Domfeh, Professor Gyampo thanked supporters who praised his restraint during the televised incident. He reiterated his commitment to defending the current administration’s policy direction regardless of personal consequences.

“Thanks to all who have called to appreciate my self restraint in the face of the little mind attack. But I would forcefully repeat this: THOSE WHO DESTROYED THE COUNTRY WOULD NEVER BE ALLOWED TO FRUSTRATE THOSE RESETTING IT, NEVER!” he wrote in capital letters for emphasis.

Professor Gyampo alleged that critics deliberately appear on television programs to disrupt meaningful policy discussions, describing them as “little minds” sent by those who previously governed Ghana. He vowed resilience in confronting such opposition.

The controversy surrounding Professor Gyampo occurs as he simultaneously manages his responsibilities leading the Ghana Shippers Authority, a position he assumed in January 2025 following his appointment by President Mahama. In this role, he has received praise for aggressive advocacy on behalf of Ghanaian importers and exporters.

Most notably, Professor Gyampo successfully petitioned the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to issue new directives compelling shipping lines and port service providers to publish their daily foreign exchange rates transparently. This followed complaints from freight forwarders about inflated exchange rates that undermined government efforts to stabilize the cedi.

The BoG directive, which took effect on July 22, requires shipping companies, terminal operators, and freight forwarders to display exchange rates either on official websites or at operational premises. Invoices must clearly state the billing currency, applied exchange rate, date of application, and final payable amount.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Professor Gyampo revealed that some shipping lines were charging exchange rates as high as 17 cedis per dollar even when the actual market rate stood at 10 cedis. He credited persistent follow up with BoG officials for the eventual policy intervention.

“We agreed that, given what had happened, BoG had to issue a policy directive to explain or direct what must be done and what must not be done. And after that decision was made, I had to conduct numerous follow ups with the BoG. Through constant follow ups, on July 22, BoG issued a policy directive, and I’m told a lot of the shippers are excited and happy about it,” he explained.

The Ghana Shippers Authority CEO has also engaged in public discourse on other high profile controversies, including the ongoing impeachment proceedings against suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Professor Gyampo defended the constitutional process during a May 31 appearance on TV3’s Keypoints program, dismissing claims that the procedure was inherently unfair.

“I don’t agree with the view that the process is unfair. What’s the basis? Is it just because the Chief Justice herself says so? Or because some 46 lawyers met and made a statement? Out of over 6,000 lawyers in Ghana, can the opinion of just 46 represent everyone?” he questioned.

He argued that once a prima facie case exists, due process must proceed regardless of the accused’s position or public sympathy. “If a petition has been filed and a prima facie case has been made, then we must follow the law. If she is innocent, the law will clear her. If she is not, the law will also deal with that,” Professor Gyampo stated.

Born on March 31, 1977, Professor Gyampo earned his doctorate in Political Science from the University of Ghana and completed advanced studies at Tufts University in Boston. He founded and directs the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, where he has taught for 14 years.

His academic portfolio includes over 200 research publications focusing on democracy, governance, electoral politics, youth empowerment, and natural resource management. He previously coordinated the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy sponsored Ghana Political Parties Programme for a decade, contributing to landmark legislative reforms including the 2012 Presidential Transition Bill and revisions to the Political Parties Act.

Professor Gyampo also serves on Ghana’s Electoral Reforms Committee and the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) Consultative Committee, which advises the Electoral Commission on implementing external voting rights for Ghanaian citizens abroad.

In March 2025, Professor Gyampo publicly suggested that the 2019 BBC documentary was politically orchestrated to prevent him from being selected as a running mate to an unnamed presidential candidate. Speaking on 3News, he maintained that the university investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct and that footage failed to show him engaging in any inappropriate activity.

“Well, you saw everything that happened. They said ‘sex for grades,’ but you didn’t see me having sex with anybody, and you didn’t see me doing what they claimed with any student,” he stated.

As the petition calling for his removal from the University of Ghana circulates among international donor agencies, Professor Gyampo shows no indication of retreating from either his academic position or his government appointment. His rhetoric suggests he views current controversies as validation that his work defending the Mahama administration’s economic policies poses a genuine threat to political opponents.

Whether the petition gains traction with international donors or the ongoing legal dispute with Dr Domfeh proceeds to court remains uncertain. However, Professor Gyampo has made clear his intention to continue operating in both academic and policy spheres regardless of public pressure or resurrected controversies from his past.