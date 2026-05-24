HMD, Tuboshu to Unveil Equipment Protection Plan at WAMPEX

West Africa’s leading heavy equipment dealer, HMD Ghana Ltd., and its partner brand Tuboshu will make a landmark industry announcement at WAMPEX 2026 in Accra from June 3 to 5, unveiling a new protection programme designed to reshape the economics of equipment ownership across the continent.

The two companies will reveal the programme, called For Life, at their indoor stand in Hall 1, Stand 1D13, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. HMD and Tuboshu describe For Life as a first-of-its-kind solution targeting what they call the single greatest financial pain point facing equipment owners, fleet managers and contractors across Africa.

HMD is a Bronze Sponsor of WAMPEX 2026, West Africa’s largest mining and power exhibition, which draws decision-makers from the extractive, mining and infrastructure sectors across the region.

For Life activates at the point of machine purchase and is available across HMD’s full Tuboshu portfolio. Live demonstrations of the programme and Tuboshu machinery will run throughout all three days of the event, with the senior team on the ground for one-on-one meetings and briefings. An outdoor display zone at OS150 will also feature live Tuboshu equipment.

“For Life will mark a turning point for how Africa’s machinery sector operates,” said HMD and Tuboshu Management.

HMD operates across multiple West African countries, providing heavy machinery, genuine spare parts, rental and rent-to-own solutions for the mining, construction, energy and infrastructure sectors. Tuboshu engineers each machine for durability, productivity and cost efficiency in demanding African conditions through partnerships with specialised factories rather than a single manufacturing source.

Miners, equipment operators, fleet managers, project directors and industry media are invited to the HMD and Tuboshu stand at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.