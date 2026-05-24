Breman Traditional Council to Launch 2026 Odwira Festival

The Breman Traditional Council and the Afahye Planning Committee will officially launch the 2026 Breman Odwira Festival on Sunday, June 7, at the Omanhen’s Palace in Breman Asikuma, to celebrate the culture, heritage and development of Bremanman.

The ceremony begins at 10:00 AM and will bring together traditional leaders, opinion leaders, corporate institutions, media personalities and members of the Breman community.

Paramount Chief of the Breman Traditional Area, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, who also serves as President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, will lead the traditional council at the event.

The planning committee says this year’s festival will place strong emphasis on unity, cultural identity, youth involvement and strategic partnerships designed to project Bremanman to a wider national and international audience.

Media personality Kobby Stonne has joined the planning committee as part of its media and communications team, a move expected to strengthen publicity efforts and broaden coverage ahead of the main festival activities.

Committee members and traditional leaders have already begun engaging stakeholders and media organisations to build awareness around this year’s edition.

The Breman Traditional Council has extended an open invitation to the general public, indigenes of Bremanman and all stakeholders to attend the launch and support activities scheduled throughout the festival period later this year.