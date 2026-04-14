High Accra Fares Push Some Travellers to Reroute Through Neighbouring Countries

Ghana’s rising airfare burden is quietly reshaping how some travellers reach the country, with a growing number opting to fly into neighbouring capitals and complete their journey by land rather than pay the premium attached to direct flights into Accra.

Fare tracking data from platforms including Skyscanner shows return economy fares from major European hubs to Accra frequently exceed £900 to over £1,300 during peak travel periods, with comparable routes to Lagos and Abidjan often recording lower averages within the same booking window. For cost-sensitive travellers, the differential is increasingly worth the added inconvenience of overland transit.

The workaround reflects the broader cost pressure that has built steadily around Ghana’s aviation sector. Travellers landing at Kotoka International Airport currently pay $111.50 in mandatory arrival charges, placing Accra second only to Libreville, Gabon on the continent’s most expensive arrival fee list. A new Airport Infrastructure Development Charge (AIDC), which took effect on April 1, 2026, adds $100 for intercontinental passengers, and industry body the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana warned that if fully implemented as planned, the combined charges would place Ghana among the ten most expensive countries globally in terms of passenger charges.

The tourism implications are significant. Ghana spent considerable political and marketing capital positioning itself as an emotional and cultural home for the African diaspora, a narrative built on the success of the Year of Return and subsequent campaigns. That investment risks being partially offset if the cost of reaching Accra discourages visitors before they book.

The World Tourism Organisation has consistently identified price competitiveness as a key driver in destination choice, particularly for emerging markets, and observers note that potential visitors increasingly weigh total trip cost from the point of departure, not merely in-country spending.

For businesses, the stakes extend beyond tourism. Importers, exporters, and service providers factor travel costs into decisions about where to base operations and host meetings, and Ghana’s ambition to serve as a regional commercial gateway requires that the cost of physical access remains competitive.

Ghana Airports Company Limited is pressing ahead with major infrastructure development, projecting that the new levy will raise approximately $800 million over the next decade to fund a connecting concourse, expanded apron capacity, and a new multi-storey car park at Kotoka International Airport. Authorities argue the investment is necessary to sustain the airport’s long-term capacity and regional standing.

Industry voices, however, caution that the sequencing matters. Some analysts note that even marginal cost differences can influence routing and frequency decisions over time, as Accra competes with hubs in Lagos, Abidjan, and Lomé for passenger traffic and airline routes. Without expanded airline competition and a review of the overall charge structure, the infrastructure investment may struggle to translate into the passenger growth needed to justify it.

The policy question confronting Ghana is whether a high-charge model can coexist with hub ambitions, or whether the country must choose between short-term revenue and long-term connectivity.