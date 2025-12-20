Heineken Partners Flytime Fest 2025 Featuring Davido, Asake and Olamide

Lagos is gearing up for Flytime Fest 2025 as Heineken returns as the official beer partner for the iconic cultural festival holding from Monday December 22 to Thursday December 25 at the Eko Convention Center.

This year’s lineup features Flavour opening the festival on Day 1, Olamide taking the stage on Day 2, Asake bringing his energy on Day 3, and Davido closing out the festival on Christmas Day. The four day event represents one of Lagos’s premier December entertainment attractions.

As part of the Legendary Christmas campaign powered by Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken will elevate the festivities with immersive brand experiences, premium moments, interactive zones and visually captivating installations that amplify the rhythm and atmosphere of Flytime Fest. According to organizers, “From the performances to the crowd energy, the festival is set to be a celebration of music and culture.”

The partnership positions Heineken as a key player in Lagos’s vibrant December entertainment scene. The festival combines world class entertainment with the brand’s signature festive atmosphere, creating an experience that blends music, culture and everything that makes Christmas in Lagos iconic.

Fans can expect world class entertainment, unexpected surprises and a festive atmosphere across the four day event. The Eko Convention Center venue provides ample space for the anticipated large crowds drawn by the star studded lineup of Nigeria’s top musical acts.

Flavour, known for his highlife and contemporary African sound, will kick off the festival on December 22. His opening performance sets the tone for the multi day celebration. Olamide follows on December 23, bringing his distinctive street hop style and energetic stage presence.

Asake takes the stage on December 24, the day before Christmas. The artist has risen to prominence with his unique sound blending Afrobeats with Fuji and other traditional influences. His Christmas Eve performance is positioned as a highlight of the festival’s middle section.

Davido closes the festival on Christmas Day, December 25. The international Afrobeats star’s appearance as the final act represents a major draw for the event. His extensive catalog of hit songs and reputation for dynamic performances make him an ideal festival closer.

The Legendary Christmas campaign extends beyond Flytime Fest as Heineken executes seasonal activations across Lagos during the December period. The brand leverages the festive season to connect with consumers through music and cultural events.

Flytime Fest has become an annual tradition in Lagos’s entertainment calendar, drawing music lovers from across Nigeria and beyond. The festival’s consistent delivery of high quality performances by top tier artists has established it as a must attend December event.

Heineken’s partnership with Flytime Fest demonstrates the brand’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The collaboration brings together international brand expertise with local cultural celebration, creating premium experiences for festival attendees.

The December 22 to 25 dates position the festival to capture both pre Christmas and Christmas Day audiences. The timing allows organizers to maximize attendance during the peak holiday period when Lagos experiences high festive activity.

Ticket information and additional details about Heineken’s activations at the festival are available through the brand’s social media channels. Fans can follow updates at @heinekenng on Instagram for the latest information about Legendary Christmas activations during the festive season.