Drake Loses US$200k Bet After Joshua Knocks Out Paul

Canadian rapper Drake lost 200,000 dollars after placing a bet on YouTuber Jake Paul to defeat boxer Anthony Joshua, who knocked out Paul in the sixth round of their bout in Miami on Friday night.

Drake had boasted about his bet on Instagram, sharing the huge amount he had wagered with the caption Jakeyyyyy boy. Lock tf in written underneath. The Canadian artist stood to pocket a massive 1.64 million dollars if Paul had beaten Joshua, who ultimately emerged victorious.

Paul suffered the second loss of his fighting career against the British heavyweight. Joshua dominated the fight before delivering a devastating right hand knockout in the sixth round at the Kaseya Center. Following the match, Paul revealed his jaw was broken in two places from the impact.

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has a dreadful track record when it comes to sports betting. He lost 355,000 dollars after betting on boxing legend Mike Tyson, 59, to beat Paul back in November 2024. That fight ended with Paul winning by decision.

The rapper’s latest loss adds to what fans call the Drake Curse, a superstition suggesting that athletes or teams he supports are destined to lose. In 2025 alone, Drake reportedly lost 300,000 dollars backing tennis player Jannik Sinner at the US Open and 250,000 dollars on the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.

Drake placed the six figure bet at 8.20 odds on the betting app Stake, according to the screenshot he shared on his Instagram Stories. The wager represented confidence that Paul could pull off what would have been considered a massive upset against the former unified heavyweight champion.

Joshua, 36, is a two time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist with significantly more experience than Paul. The 28 year old YouTuber turned boxer was entering the 14th professional fight of his career and was fighting as an underdog for the first time.

Speaking with Netflix reporter Ariel Helwani after the match, Joshua reflected on his performance. According to Joshua, “Fighting is not just physical, it’s psychological.” He revealed he spoke with Paul before their match, telling him he would see a time to take his soul.

Paul lasted longer in the ring than many expected against the elite heavyweight. However, Joshua’s experience proved decisive as he dismantled Paul’s defense throughout the fight. The sixth round knockout marked Paul’s first KO loss in his professional career.

Online reaction to Paul’s defeat was largely celebratory, with many boxing fans expressing satisfaction at seeing the controversial internet personality knocked out by a legitimate champion. Joshua has called out Tyson Fury for a potential heavyweight showdown following his victory.

Drake has blown over 500,000 dollars betting on Jake Paul across two fights, having backed the YouTuber in both his victory over Tyson and his loss to Joshua. The rapper has developed a reputation for unlucky sports predictions across multiple sports including boxing, tennis and American football.

The loss reinforces concerns about the risks of high stakes sports betting, particularly when influenced by personal preference rather than objective analysis of competitive matchups. Drake’s public sharing of his betting slips has drawn attention to both his wealth and his consistently poor betting outcomes.