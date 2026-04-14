Heath Goldfields at Risk of Losing Mining Leases; All Eyes on Final Inspection

Tension is rising in Ghana’s Western Region as Heath Goldfields Limited faces the possibility of losing its mining leases following the expiration of a 120-day remediation deadline, deepening regulatory scrutiny, and fresh revelations from official records and inspection findings.

The fate of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine now hinges on the outcome of a final inspection by mine inspectors and regulators, including industry players closely watching developments involving 500million dollar investment, mine reestablishment and environmental safety.

Deadline Passes Amid Uncertainty

The 120-day notice, issued after an earlier 45-day stop-work order, required the company to address critical issues including infrastructure rehabilitation, environmental safety, and financial obligations.

However, with the deadline now expired, residents of Bogoso and Prestea say there has been no clarity from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on whether the company has met these conditions or what action will follow.

Inspection Findings Reveal Worsening Conditions

The 120-Days Notice revealed the below findings:

Lack of Investment Financing. No evidence of $500 million Investment

Flooding of Underground Mine, Capital Infrastructure not executed as per the HGL Revised Strategic Mine Development Plan, Inadequate Tailings Dam Maintenance and Expansion and Non-Operational Process Water Treatment Plant and encroachment of Galamseyers on Mine Concession, Unauthorized removal of Gold bearing Material

Jobs and Operations in Jeopardy

Once a major employer, the Bogoso-Prestea Mine has seen operations stall in recent months. The persistent flooding and infrastructure decline have heightened concerns about the company’s ability to restore full-scale production.

Workers are also said to be owed significant entitlements, while illegal mining continues to spread across the concession.

Financing Claims Under Question

Compounding the situation are serious doubts about the company’s financial backing. Heath Goldfields had earlier cited a $500 million financing arrangement with a Turkish firm, Yilmaden Holding, including an initial $150 million injection within 18 months and an additional $350 million over five years.

However, analysts and stakeholders now question the credibility of that claim, pointing to the absence of verifiable evidence of both the company and the funding arrangement.

“The financing was central to the turnaround plan, but there is no clear trace of it,” an industry source said. “Without that capital, the recovery strategy becomes highly uncertain.”

Trafigura Deal Adds to Scrutiny

At the same time, a separate $65 million financing and offtake agreement with Trafigura Pte Limited has come under intense examination.

While Heath Goldfields maintains that it did not collateralise the mine, experts argue that such arrangements could still expose mining rights to risk, particularly in default scenarios.

Legal and Regulatory Pressure Mounts

Questions have also been raised about compliance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), especially regarding the use of mining rights in financing arrangements without clear ministerial approval.

Additionally, uncertainty over parliamentary ratification of the leases has cast further doubt on the legal standing of the company’s operations.

Communities Demand Action

For residents and youth in the affected communities, the stakes are high. Many depend on the mine for their livelihoods and fear that prolonged uncertainty could deepen economic hardship.

“We need answers after the 120 days. If the company cannot deliver, government must act,” a community member said.

Awaiting Final Verdict

With unmet financial commitments, unresolved legal questions, worsening operational conditions, and mounting safety concerns, the future of Heath Goldfields’ lease remains uncertain.

All attention is now on inspectors and authorities as they determine whether the company has met the conditions required to retain control of one of Ghana’s oldest and most significant gold mining assets—or risk losing it altogether.