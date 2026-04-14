Apple Music Announces Lowfeye as April’s Featured Artist for Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B Ebro Darden, will feature South African rapper Lowfeye this month, as Ebro and Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida discuss his latest single, “Sosobala” featuring Anzo & Danya Devs. Built on hard-hitting production and rooted storytelling, the track sees Lowfeye deliver sharp, confident lyricism alongside Anzo’s signature cadence, creating a collaboration that bridges heritage and contemporary hip-hop expression.

Taken from his album NOSANGE, the track reflects Lowfeye’s broader artistic vision — one that explores identity, ambition and duality. The project blends cinematic production with introspective writing, navigating the tension between power and vulnerability while positioning each track as part of a larger narrative around self-discovery and legacy.

Alongside Lowfeye, Rap Life Africa will also spotlight “Joga Bonito” by 17 (footballer Alex Iwobi’s artist moniker), taken from his debut project More To Life, a genre-spanning release that blends Afrowave, UK Rap and Drill influences with polished, lifestyle-driven lyricism. Also featured is “Trappin’” by Blxckie & K1llbrady, taken from their collaborative mixtape Aura Era (Mixtape), a 15-track project that merges melodic trap with experimental production and highlights the evolving sound of South African hip-hop.

Spotlight On

South African rapper Lowfeye continues to carve out a distinct lane within the continent’s hip-hop landscape, defined by lyrical precision and a willingness to push sonic boundaries. His work blends traditional rap foundations with experimental elements, resulting in a sound that is both grounded and forward-thinking.

With NOSANGE, Lowfeye delivers a bold and cinematic body of work that reflects his growth as a storyteller and creative. The album moves between raw introspection and commanding presence, offering a layered exploration of identity, struggle and ambition, while reinforcing his position as part of a new generation shaping African hip-hop.

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“‘Sosobala’ is more than just a flex record, it’s me tapping into real legacy,” Lowfeye tells Apple Music. “He was a legendary figure from eNquthu in KZN. When I rap ‘nobody flyer than me, feel like Sosobala,’ I’m referencing that level of elevation and vision, and being ahead of your time. The collaboration between myself, Anzo, and Danya felt natural because all three of us are from KZN. It felt like the perfect canvas to tell this story, blend our styles, and pay homage while still making something that feels fresh and true to us.”