Health Ministry Confirms April Arrears Paid, Eyes 16,000 New Recruits

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that two months of outstanding allowances owed to newly recruited nurses have been fully paid, marking the first disbursement under a structured settlement plan announced earlier this year.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 28, 2026, and signed by ministry spokesperson Tony Goodman, the payment was described as part of broader government efforts to improve conditions of service for health workers and support the smooth integration of new recruits into the healthcare system.

The ministry further assured affected personnel that the next disbursement, covering three months, will be made from May to July 2026 as previously committed. The April payment fulfils the first instalment of a four-part schedule confirmed in February, following negotiations between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Personnel facing challenges or requiring clarification on payments are encouraged to contact the Human Resource for Health Development Directorate (HRHDD) for assistance.

On recruitment, the ministry disclosed that approximately 16,000 health professionals are expected to be engaged this year. Financial clearance has been secured for about 8,000 positions, with efforts underway to obtain approval for the remainder. The ministry stressed that no recruitment will proceed without confirmed financial clearance, and that the exercise is being carried out in phases across various health categories to ensure a structured approach.

All applications are being processed through the official recruitment portal. The ministry acknowledged that high traffic on the platform has created technical difficulties for some applicants and said steps are being taken to resolve the issues and broaden access for qualified candidates.