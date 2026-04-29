Two Arrested Over Disappearance of Accra Doctor and Wife

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested two individuals in connection with the disappearance of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, who have not been seen or heard from since March 23, 2026.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Missing Persons Unit on April 22, 2026, more than a month after the couple was last seen. The complainant reported that the couple’s residence was found locked, their vehicle, a Nissan Sunny with registration number GX 159-X, was absent from the premises, and all attempts to reach them through other means had failed.

Police assembled a joint investigative team drawn from the Missing Persons Unit, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) and the Crime Scene Management Team to handle the case. The team visited the couple’s residence and pursued multiple leads, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects. Their identities have been withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The suspects are currently assisting police with enquiries as efforts continue to establish the couple’s whereabouts.

The Ghana Police Service has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation. Anyone with relevant details on the whereabouts of Dr Jesse Amuah and Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah is urged to report to the nearest police station.