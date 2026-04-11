GUTA Honours Traders, Calls for Stronger Private Sector Policy Voice

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) held its annual awards ceremony in Accra on Friday, bringing together government officials, industry leaders and business operators to recognise the trading sector’s contribution to Ghana’s economy and to advance dialogue on private sector development.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, delivered the keynote address, describing traders as indispensable to national development. She said traders do more than buy and sell, noting that they sustain livelihoods and drive national development, and that engagements across markets from Makola to Kejetia and Salaga to Techiman have informed government policy direction.

On the economy, she cited improved macroeconomic stability under President John Dramani Mahama, pointing to a decline in inflation from 22.4% in March 2025 to 3.2% in March 2026, which she said is translating into predictable pricing, reduced cost volatility and improved business confidence. She added that government is working to ease bottlenecks at ports, customs and business registration processes to reduce the cost of doing business.

A citation was presented to President Mahama, received on his behalf by the Trade Minister, commending his administration for delivering trade solutions that have helped stabilise the economy.

GUTA President Clement Boateng reaffirmed the association’s commitment to stronger public-private collaboration and called for structured engagement in policy formulation to better reflect the realities facing traders on the ground.

Guest speaker and former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, encouraged GUTA to engage stakeholders to establish a Traders Bank to facilitate trade financing, develop retail infrastructure such as Ghana Malls, and take advantage of opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Chairman of the occasion, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, called for an end to illegal foreign participation in retail trade in Ghana.

Former GUTA President Joseph Obeng highlighted achievements during his tenure, including the establishment of the association’s Women’s Wing, advocacy that contributed to benchmark value reductions at ports, and the introduction of the three percent Value Added Tax (VAT) flat rate scheme.

The event also saw the induction of new executives and the awarding of distinguished personalities and corporate bodies, including the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), for their contributions to trade development.