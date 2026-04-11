Global Trade Hits Record US$35 Trillion but Risks Cloud 2026 Outlook

Global trade reached a record $35 trillion in 2025, rising by approximately $2.5 trillion over the previous year, but the momentum is expected to slow in 2026 as geopolitical pressures, higher trade costs and inflationary headwinds mount, according to the April 2026 Global Trade Update from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Trade in goods drove most of the expansion, growing by about 7% and adding roughly $1.8 trillion to global trade. Services grew by around 8%, contributing about $700 billion to the total increase.

Trade growth in 2025 was widespread but stronger for developing economies in East Asia and Africa. South-South trade outpaced the global average, expanding by about 9% and underscoring the growing weight of developing economies in world commerce.

Several connector economies emerged during the period, acting as intermediaries to stabilise trade flows amid the decoupling between the United States and China. Countries including Cambodia, Egypt, Vietnam and Indonesia served as logistical hubs or assembly points, helping to support global growth and cushion the impact of increasing geopolitical fragmentation.

The strong trade growth of 2025 appeared to have carried into early 2026, with preliminary data pointing to continued expansion in goods trade, though signs of a slowdown in services are emerging. However, this positive trend remains fragile. Trade growth is expected to slow later in 2026, weighed down by persistent trade tensions and rising trade costs. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are expected to intensify inflationary pressures on an already strained global economy.

For many developing economies, these disruptions translate into higher import bills, tighter financial conditions and reduced capacity to sustain growth. Part of the increase in trade value also reflects higher prices rather than volumes, suggesting that underlying trade growth remains relatively weak beneath the headline numbers.

UNCTAD’s April update pointed to persistent uncertainty in United States trade policy, including the possible introduction of new tariffs, alongside rising energy costs, regulatory changes and the erosion of multilateral trade rules as factors likely to add further friction to global commerce in the months ahead.

The report underscored the importance of maintaining open and predictable trade conditions, with stronger cooperation, reduced fragmentation and fuller participation by developing countries in evolving trade patterns seen as essential to supporting inclusive and sustainable development outcomes. Digital technologies, green industries and artificial intelligence (AI)-related goods were identified as areas that could continue supporting global trade, though UNCTAD cautioned they are unlikely to fully offset the wider pressures from geopolitics, fragmentation and weaker demand.