Gunmen Kill One on Walewale-Nasia Road in Bus Ambush

One person is dead and five others are injured after gunmen ambushed a passenger bus on the Walewale-Nasia road in the North East Region on Saturday evening, in the latest armed attack to strike one of Ghana’s most volatile highway corridors.

The bus, a VIP vehicle with registration number AS 4941-25, was travelling from Zebilla to Tamale when assailants intercepted and opened fire on it. The fatality and injured passengers were evacuated to hospital, with the body of the deceased transferred to the mortuary. Several others on board were left severely traumatised by the ordeal.

Police have confirmed the attack and launched an investigation, with officers currently pursuing the suspects.

The Walewale-Nasia-Bolgatanga corridor has seen a sharp rise in armed attacks on commercial vehicles over the past year. In December 2025, gunmen opened fire on a Great Imperial Express bus near Walewale, critically wounding the driver and a passenger. That attack followed a series of ambushes that prompted the UK government to update its Ghana travel advisory, specifically warning British citizens about the Nasia-Walewale-Bolgatanga road and the Bolgatanga-Zebilla-Bawku corridor.

Security analysts have linked much of the violence on this stretch to spillover from the long-running Bawku chieftaincy conflict in the Upper East Region, though police treat each incident as a criminal matter under active investigation. Residents and transport operators have repeatedly called on authorities to increase security deployments along the route and ensure safe passage for commuters and traders who rely on the highway daily.