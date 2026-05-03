Paintsil Strike Not Enough as Galaxy Draw with Vancouver

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil scored his second goal of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season but LA Galaxy were denied all three points at home after Vancouver Whitecaps FC equalised late to earn a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday.

Paintsil, 28, has been in impressive form since returning from an injury layoff, contributing four goals and assists across his last four matches in all competitions. His finish on Saturday extended Galaxy’s MLS-leading scoring run to 20 consecutive matches.

The first half ended goalless, with Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski producing a point-blank save to keep things level. The breakthrough came seconds into the second half when Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka was pressed into a poor pass. Midfielder Lucas Sanabria intercepted and immediately fed Paintsil, who took one touch to compose himself before driving a powerful shot into the near post to give Galaxy the lead.

Galaxy looked set to hold on for the win, but Vancouver defender Mathías Laborda headed home a Sebastian Berhalter free kick delivery in the 82nd minute to level matters and deny the hosts.

Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney made no attempt to put a positive spin on the outcome. “No, because we were ahead until the 81st minute,” he said when asked if the draw felt reasonable given the quality of the opponent. “For me, at home, you’re ahead, it’s a game that we should see out.”

Paintsil was more measured in his assessment, urging his teammates to stay focused. His assist to substitute Elijah Wynder late in the game could have sealed the points, but Wynder failed to convert.

Galaxy sit 10th in the Western Conference with 13 points from ten matches. Vancouver, who came into the game second in the conference with 25 points from nine matches, extended their impressive start to the season. LA Galaxy next travel to face Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 9.