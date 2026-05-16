Guardiola Dismisses Exit Rumours, Confirms Manchester City Stay

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has firmly shut down speculation about his future at the club, confirming he will honour the remaining year of his contract and has no intention of leaving this summer.

Guardiola addressed the rumours on Saturday ahead of Manchester City’s Football Association (FA) Cup final against Chelsea, one of the most anticipated domestic fixtures of the season.

“No way. I have one more year [on my] contract,” he said.

The Spaniard, who took charge of Manchester City in 2016, has faced persistent links to a possible summer exit despite holding a deal that runs through the 2026/27 season. His response on Saturday was among the clearest he has given on the subject.

Guardiola also reflected on his decade at the Etihad Stadium when asked whether his tenure could be described as greatness. He pointed without hesitation to 19 titles won across all competitions over ten years, letting the record make the case for him.

The FA Cup final against Chelsea gives Guardiola and his side the chance to extend that tally before the curtain comes down on the current campaign, with City chasing yet another major honour in one of European football’s most decorated eras under a single manager.