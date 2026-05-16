GPL Matchday 33 Puts Title and Survival on Line

With only two matches remaining in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season, Saturday’s Matchday 33 carries enormous stakes across the table as clubs fight simultaneously for the title, top-four places and survival.

At the summit, league leaders Medeama SC carry a two-point advantage into their home fixture against Hearts of Lions in Tarkwa. Medeama’s strong record at home makes them the clear favourites, but Hearts of Lions arrive with confidence drawn from their recent results at the venue and will look to disrupt the title frontrunners.

Dreams FC host defending champions Bibiani Gold Stars in another fixture loaded with both title and top-four significance, while Bechem United take on Asante Kotoko SC in a match that could redraw the upper half of the standings before the final round.

At Samreboi, FC Samartex 1996 meet Accra Hearts of Oak in one of the day’s most evenly matched contests. Hearts of Oak have been among the most effective away sides in the division this season, and Samartex will need their home form to hold if they are to take anything from the tie.

Aduana FC press on with their top-four ambitions when they host Young Apostles FC in Dormaa, while already relegated Techiman Eleven Wonders face an in-form Berekum Chelsea side targeting a positive finish to their campaign.

The most urgent business on Saturday, however, is near the bottom. Nations FC, who slipped into the relegation zone after a run of poor results, welcome Vision FC to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Nations will bank on their home strength to haul themselves clear, while Vision FC bring momentum from a big win over Karela United but carry a fragile record away from home.

Karela United close out the day’s programme by hosting Swedru All Blacks in a fixture that could further reshape the relegation picture ahead of the season’s final matchday.