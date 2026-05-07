GSE Indices Slide as SIC, MTN Drive Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Thursday’s 7,206th trading session on a downward note, with both benchmark indices retreating as selling pressure across blue-chip counters dragged the market lower for the fourth consecutive day this week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) shed 165.08 points to settle at 14,887.92, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) fell 188.64 points to close at 8,474.87. Market capitalisation contracted to GH¢275.92 billion from GH¢277.03 billion recorded in the previous session, trimming GH¢1.1 billion in value in a single day. Total volume traded reached 1,700,549 shares worth GH¢10.94 million.

The week’s trajectory has been consistently bearish. The GSE-CI opened Monday at 15,113.90, and by Thursday had lost more than 225 points over four sessions, reflecting cautious sentiment among investors heading into the weekend.

Scancom PLC, trading as MTN Ghana (MTNGH), once again anchored the session’s activity, accounting for 1,384,573 shares valued at GH¢9.37 million. The stock closed at GH¢6.77, slipping GH¢0.03 from its previous close, yet its sheer volume made it responsible for roughly 86 percent of the total value traded. Without MTNGH, the bourse would have registered a decidedly thin session.

SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) was the standout performer of the day, gaining GH¢0.31 to close at GH¢6.03, a 5.42 percent appreciation that made it the biggest gainer on the board. The insurer traded 52,095 shares worth GH¢309,127, placing it among the top five counters by value.

On the other end, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) continued to face sustained selling pressure, declining GH¢0.19 to close at GH¢1.77. A total of 92,270 ETI shares changed hands for GH¢163,508, making it the second most actively traded counter and extending its recent run of losses. GCB Bank PLC (GCB) also retreated, dropping GH¢1.55 to GH¢40.00 on 5,358 shares valued at GH¢220,161.

ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC (ZEN) was the second-best gainer, adding GH¢0.14 to close at GH¢6.70 on 10,000 shares traded. Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) and Ghana Oil Company PLC (GOIL) both posted modest declines, closing at GH¢10.65 and GH¢7.98 respectively.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) recorded minimal activity, with Intravenous Infusions PLC (IIL) the only GAX stock to trade, posting 400 shares worth GH¢20. Year-to-date, the GSE-CI has returned 0.70 percent and the GSE-FSI 0.82 percent since January 1, 2026.