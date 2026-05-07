Russia Orders Kyiv Evacuation Ahead of Victory Day

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday formally notified all foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Moscow to evacuate their staff and citizens from Kyiv, warning of an imminent retaliatory strike if Ukraine moves to disrupt the country’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations.

The MFA circulated the note to all accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations, with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announcing the move publicly. The warning traces back to comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 4 at a European Political Community summit in Yerevan, where he allegedly made statements about intentions to disrupt Victory Day celebrations in Moscow.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had earlier announced a two-day ceasefire on May 8 and 9 to mark the end of World War II in Europe, urging Kyiv to follow suit while simultaneously warning of a potential large-scale retaliatory strike on the Ukrainian capital.

The competing ceasefire timelines have added complexity to an already tense week. While Moscow proposed a ceasefire corresponding to its major national holiday on May 8 and 9, Zelensky had previously offered May 5 and 6, dates that have already passed with no agreement.

Zakharova said Russian diplomatic missions abroad are currently informing their host countries and international organizations of the notice, stressing that it “must be taken very, very seriously.”

Moscow warned that Kyiv’s leadership centers would be among the primary targets in any retaliatory response. Authorities are also tightening security in the Russian capital, with the Digital Development Ministry announcing that mobile internet will be shut down across Moscow on May 9, with only Wi-Fi and home connections remaining active.

Victory Day, observed every May 9, commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War and remains one of Russia’s most significant national holidays. The Kremlin had earlier confirmed that a military parade would proceed in Red Square, though without heavy military equipment due to security concerns.