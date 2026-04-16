GSE Composite Index Climbs 137 Points as MTN Ghana Dominates

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed Thursday’s session on a positive note, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) advancing 136.77 points to settle at 13,667.02 as broad-based buying lifted market capitalisation to GH¢258.87 billion.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also moved higher, gaining 26 points to close at 8,072.42. Trading in session 7,192 generated a total of 1,441,363 shares worth GH¢7,110,155.03, as seven counters recorded gains against four decliners. Year to date, the GSE-CI has returned 0.56 percent and the GSE-FSI 0.74 percent since January 1, 2026.

MTN Ghana Anchors the Session

Scancom PLC (MTNGH), the listed vehicle of MTN Ghana, was by far the most active counter on the board, accounting for 783,998 shares valued at GH¢4,647,814.61 out of the session’s entire turnover. The stock closed at GH¢5.93, up GH¢0.14 from its previous close, making it both the dominant contributor to value traded and one of the session’s top gainers.

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) posted the largest price gain in cedi terms, rising GH¢2.07 to close at GH¢28.89 on 6,500 shares worth GH¢188,375. Cal Bank PLC (CAL) added GH¢0.02 to close at GH¢0.79 on 432,081 shares, the second highest volume of the session. Clydestone Ghana PLC (CLYD) gained GH¢0.12 to close at GH¢1.44, while Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) rose GH¢0.04 to GH¢1.92. SIC Insurance Company PLC (SIC) and Societe Generale Ghana PLC (SOGEGH) each added marginal ground.

Decliners Led by Access Bank and BOPP

Access Bank Ghana PLC (ACCESS) was the session’s biggest loser by absolute price movement, falling GH¢3.78 to close at GH¢34.03 on 1,000 shares. Benso Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) shed GH¢10.00 to GH¢90.00 on 2,734 shares worth GH¢253,390. Enterprise Group PLC (EGL) eased GH¢0.05 to GH¢11.34, and Republic Bank Ghana PLC (RBGH) lost GH¢0.03 to close at GH¢4.43.

No trades were recorded on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) during the session. NewGold (GLD), the exchange-traded fund tracking gold, closed flat at GH¢502.80, with 897 units changing hands for GH¢451,011.50.

The week’s trading trajectory has shown a gradual easing in daily volume, from 4,517,634 shares on Monday to Thursday’s 1,441,363, though the GSE-CI has continued to climb each session, rising from 13,155.48 at the start of the week.