Wall Street Hits Records as AI Stocks Erase War Losses

Wall Street closed at all-time highs on Wednesday as artificial intelligence (AI) stocks led a powerful rally that erased all market losses suffered since the United States entered its conflict with Iran, with investors betting that a ceasefire deal could be imminent.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) index rose 0.8 percent to close at 7,022.95 points, surpassing its previous record set in January. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6 percent to 24,016.02, its eleventh consecutive day of gains and its longest winning streak since November 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) edged down 72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 48,463.72.

Peace Hopes Unlock Risk Appetite

The rally gathered force after President Donald Trump indicated that a deal to end the US-Iran conflict was very close, while Pakistan’s army chief travelled to Tehran to facilitate a second round of negotiations. Investors responded by moving capital back into high-growth sectors, with technology and AI companies capturing the largest share of inflows.

Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, said capital is flowing decisively back into high-growth sectors as investors respond to the prospect of reduced geopolitical friction. He described the combination of easing tensions and sustained AI demand as potentially the start of another intense bull run.

The divergence between indices underlined where institutional money is concentrating. While the Nasdaq surged on the back of software, semiconductor and AI infrastructure names, the DJIA edged lower, reflecting a clear preference for growth-oriented assets over traditional economically sensitive sectors.

AI Earnings Add Fuel

Corporate earnings provided an additional catalyst. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported first-quarter revenue of 35.76 billion US dollars, a 35 percent year-on-year increase driven by surging demand for AI chips. Chief executive C.C. Wei said AI-related demand continues to be extremely robust and that the company expects its 2026 capital expenditure to trend toward the higher end of its 52 to 56 billion US dollar guidance range.

ServiceNow rose 7.3 percent, Oracle gained 4.2 percent and Ares Management added 5.9 percent among the broader session’s notable performers. Bank of America reported 8.6 billion US dollars in first-quarter profit, ahead of analyst estimates, lifting financial sector sentiment.

Caution Beneath the Rally

Not all analysts are convinced the momentum is sustainable. Oil prices remain above 90 US dollars per barrel, well above pre-war levels, and no formal ceasefire agreement has been signed. Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, noted that markets will need more concrete evidence that peace talks can produce results before the ceasefire window closes.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, Wall Street’s primary gauge of investor anxiety, fell to its lowest level since late February, signalling reduced short-term fear even as structural risks persist.

With analysts projecting 12.6 percent year-on-year earnings growth for S&P 500 companies in the first quarter of 2026, and technology expected to account for the bulk of those gains, the underlying earnings picture continues to support the bull case. Whether diplomatic progress can match market optimism remains the central question heading into the coming weeks.