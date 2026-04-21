CSO Coalition Seeks Amicus Role in Supreme Court OSP Case

A coalition of twelve civil society organisations has announced it will apply to the Supreme Court as a Friend of the Court in the ongoing constitutional challenge to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), escalating civil society’s formal involvement in a legal battle that threatens to dismantle Ghana’s primary anti-corruption institution.

The group, whose signatories include the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), IMANI Africa, Transparency International Ghana, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), and NORSAAC, issued a joint press statement on Monday calling on Ghanaians to resist efforts to weaken the OSP and insisting that the OSP Act, 2017 (Act 959), was passed lawfully and in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.

The coalition said it has authorised its lawyers, Merton and Everett LLP, to file an Amicus Curiae brief before the Supreme Court in the case of Noah Adamtey versus the Attorney-General, in which the constitutionality of Act 959 is being tested. The organisations stated they firmly oppose the Attorney-General’s position in the case, which supports the applicant’s argument that provisions granting the OSP independent prosecutorial powers are unconstitutional.

The statement was issued days after a High Court General Division ruling on April 15 directed the Attorney-General to take over all cases being prosecuted by the OSP and declared those prosecutions null and void. The coalition described the ruling as ultra vires, noting that a conflict now exists between that decision and an earlier High Court Criminal Division order to stay proceedings pending the Supreme Court’s determination.

The organisations acknowledged the history behind the OSP’s creation, tracing calls for an independent public prosecutor back to Ghana’s Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) assessment in 2004, through the first National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) adopted by Parliament in 2015, to the passage of Act 959 under the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017. They argued the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) had already produced credible proposals to fully entrench an independent public prosecutor in the Constitution and urged that opportunity not be missed.

“If all the estimates of a three billion dollar yearly loss to corruption is to be believed, then Ghana cannot afford to roll back this important investment in setting up the OSP to tackle serious corruption,” the statement read.

The coalition urged the OSP to seek a stay of the High Court orders and called on citizens to hold governments accountable and remain vigilant against efforts to weaken public accountability institutions.