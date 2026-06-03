GSE Boss Leads Global Capital Markets Governance Body

Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), has been appointed Chair of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Committee of Regional Representatives (CRR), placing an African leader at the centre of global capital markets governance for the first time.

The appointment was announced at the 58th ICMA Annual General Meeting and Conference in London last week. The CRR sits between the ICMA Board and its 15 regional committees, overseeing governance and strategic direction for more than 630 member institutions operating across 71 jurisdictions worldwide.

Amoah’s elevation to the CRR chairmanship builds on a trajectory of expanding international responsibilities. She joined the ICMA Board in June 2025 and served as Co-Chair of its Pan-African Committee. Her new role gives her direct oversight of how regional voices shape the association’s global policy agenda.

The CRR functions as a critical coordination layer within ICMA’s governance structure. As Chair, Amoah will lead efforts to advance diverse representation and ensure that practitioners from emerging and developed markets alike have a seat at the table where standards are set.

“Regional presence is not just valuable; it is essential,” Amoah said of the appointment.

The GSE’s growing international relevance has been a consistent thread in Amoah’s tenure, and her CRR chairmanship extends that influence into formal governance rather than advisory participation. For African capital markets, the appointment signals that the continent’s practitioners are now shaping the rules of global finance, not merely complying with them.

ICMA has over 630 members located in 71 jurisdictions drawn from both the sell and buy sides of the market.