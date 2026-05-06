GRR Edges to 10.03% as Single-Digit Lending Rates Near

Ghana’s benchmark lending indicator, the Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), eased to 10.03 percent for May 2026, taking effect on Wednesday 6 May, in a move that brings the country within striking distance of single-digit lending territory after one of the sharpest benchmark rate declines in its recent history.

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) announced the marginal decline from 10.06 percent in April, reinforcing a slow but steady easing in the country’s borrowing conditions.

The latest move, while small in absolute terms, caps a dramatic compression over four months. The GRR fell from 15.58 percent in January to 14.58 percent in February, then to 11.71 percent in March, before declining to 10.06 percent in April and now 10.03 percent in May. That represents a cumulative decline of more than five and a half percentage points since the start of the year.

The marginal drop in May was driven mainly by a slight decline in the interbank rate at the end of April, which fell to 10.30 percent. Treasury bill rates edged upward from 4.81 percent to 4.92 percent, but the fall in the interbank rate was sufficient to offset that upward movement and push the overall benchmark lower.

The GRR is calculated monthly using a weighted formula that combines the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Rate, the 91-day Treasury bill yield and the interbank market rate. It functions as the baseline from which commercial banks price loans to businesses and households, with individual institutions adding their own margins based on borrower risk, funding costs and sector exposure.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah, has indicated that some commercial banks are already offering facilities at rates at or below the GRR, with customers who carry strong credit profiles able to access single-digit loan pricing.

That development aligns with a target the Bank of Ghana has set publicly. Governor Johnson Asiama has stated that bringing lending rates to 10 percent by the end of 2026 is a goal by which he intends to be judged, a timeline that would represent a substantial structural shift from the 30-plus percent rates that prevailed during the height of Ghana’s post-crisis inflationary period.

The slowing pace of GRR decline in May does, however, signal that the easy gains from sharp policy rate cuts and collapsing inflation are largely priced into the benchmark. Further reductions from here will depend on continued movement in the interbank market and Treasury bill yields, both of which are now operating at levels that leave limited further room for compression without additional policy action from the central bank.

The transmission of GRR movements into actual loan pricing also remains uneven. New facilities are more likely to reflect the lower benchmark immediately, while existing credit agreements typically adjust only at fixed repricing intervals or upon renewal. This means the full economic benefit of the GRR’s decline will materialise gradually rather than in a single step across the borrowing population.

For small and medium-sized enterprises and households carrying variable-rate debt, the downward trend nonetheless points toward a sustained easing in debt service costs over the course of 2026, provided the broader macroeconomic stability that has driven the GRR lower continues to hold.