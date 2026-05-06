GoldBod Jewellery Opens Franchise Drive to Spread Gold Retail

GoldBod Jewellery Limited (GJL), a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, issued a nationwide call on 5 May 2026 for sales agents, franchise owners and strategic partners to join its distribution network as part of a structured expansion push to bring locally manufactured gold jewellery to more Ghanaians.

The company said the initiative aims to make high-quality, locally crafted jewellery more accessible across the country, with selected partners set to benefit from brand support, access to high-quality products, structured training, and opportunities to grow alongside the company’s expanding operations in the jewellery sector.

The move marks a deliberate shift in GJL’s go-to-market approach. Rather than relying solely on its own showrooms and its digital platform, the company is now recruiting independent operators to carry its products under a formal commercial framework, effectively decentralising retail while keeping production and sourcing within the GoldBod ecosystem.

GJL’s Managing Director, Getrude Emefa Donkor, has described the company’s value-addition mandate as a game-changer for Ghana’s gold industry, with the goal of ending the longstanding cycle of exporting raw gold only to import high-value jewellery from abroad, and positioned the subsidiary as central to making Ghana a jewellery manufacturing destination rather than simply a raw material supplier.

The partnership drive builds on a sequence of strategic moves GJL has made since late 2025. In November 2025, the company launched what it described as Ghana’s first 24-hour digital gold showroom, an e-commerce platform enabling customers worldwide to browse its full collection, view real-time prices and make secure purchases using mobile money, bank transfers or card payments.

The company’s longer-term plan extends beyond Ghana, with flagship stores targeted across major markets including Lagos, Johannesburg, London, New York, Switzerland and Dubai. The domestic franchise network announced this week represents the foundational distribution infrastructure for that broader ambition.

Formerly operating as Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) Jewellery Limited before rebranding, GJL has positioned itself as the retail and manufacturing arm of Ghana’s formalised gold sector. Its parent body, the Ghana Gold Board, holds exclusive rights to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay, value and export gold and other precious minerals in the country.

The franchise initiative arrives as Ghana pushes broader reforms designed to retain more economic value from its gold endowment. With the country ranking among Africa’s top gold producers, the government and state-linked entities have invested in moving the commercial focus downstream, toward refining, fabrication and branded retail, rather than continuing to export primarily in raw or semi-processed form.

Interested individuals and organisations that meet GJL’s eligibility criteria have been directed to engage the company through its Accra showroom or its designated contact channels.