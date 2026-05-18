GORDO Shapes Drake’s ICEMAN Across Eleven Tracks

Hispanic producer GORDO contributed to eleven tracks on Drake’s ninth studio album ICEMAN, released May 15, 2026, reinforcing one of the most productive artist-producer partnerships in contemporary hip-hop.

The credits span some of the album’s most distinctive cuts, including “Hoe Phase,” “Road Trips,” “Amazing Shape,” “True Bestie,” “Stuck,” “BBW,” “New Bestie,” “MOH (9),” “Outside Tweaking,” “Goose and The Juice,” and “WNBA.” Taken together, the contributions signal a creative relationship that has long outgrown its club music beginnings.

That relationship stretches back across two landmark Drake projects. On Honestly, Nevermind (2022), GORDO co-produced “Sticky,” “Massive,” “Currents,” “Calling My Name,” and “Tie That Binds.” He returned on For All the Dogs (2023) with credits on “Gently” featuring Bad Bunny and “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring SZA and Sexyy Red.

ICEMAN arrived as part of a surprise triple release alongside Habibti and Maid of Honour and broke Spotify’s single-day album streaming record in 2026 on its first day.

“The world isn’t ready for this,” GORDO wrote on X ahead of the release.

The hype proved warranted. What makes the GORDO chapter of this story notable is less the volume of credits and more what they represent culturally. Over several years, he has helped pull Drake’s sound across genre lines, bringing club architecture and Latin sensibility into a rap framework. That cross-pollination is now one of the defining textures of ICEMAN.

Away from the Drake orbit, GORDO continues building his own profile at pace. He holds the distinction of being the highest-charting Hispanic DJ/producer on DJ Magazine’s (DJ Mag) Top 100 list and remains one of the most in-demand touring acts across Latin America.