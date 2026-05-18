South Africa Chases F1, UFC and LIV Golf

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has laid out an ambitious three-front campaign to position his country as a major destination for global sporting events, tabling plans for Formula 1, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and LIV Golf in his departmental budget speech to Parliament this week, even as each ambition faces its own set of unresolved obstacles.

On Formula 1, McKenzie confirmed that a return to South Africa is no longer a distant aspiration. The minister said financial guarantees have been secured and corporate backers including Betway, Discovery, MTN and SuperSport are supporting the bid. While earlier projections targeted 2027, a 2028 race is now considered the realistic timeline given the infrastructure and financial demands involved. McKenzie disclosed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will personally attend the Italian Grand Prix to demonstrate the highest levels of government commitment to the bid.

“The ball is no longer in F1’s court, it’s in our court,” McKenzie said.

The minister’s position on LIV Golf is notably more assertive, despite growing uncertainty around the tour’s financial future. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has withdrawn its backing of the tour, reported to be worth over five billion dollars, and LIV Golf Chief Executive Officer Scott O’Neil has confirmed the league will need to raise new funding to continue operating. Parliamentary scrutiny of the South Africa government’s own spending on LIV Golf also intensified this week, with the department disclosing it spent R85 million hosting the March 2026 tournament at Steyn City after raising only R15 million in sponsorships against a R100 million budget approved by National Treasury.

McKenzie nevertheless insisted a 2027 South African edition will proceed, citing multiple direct conversations with O’Neill and the tour’s Chief Operating Officer as the basis for his confidence. He told Parliament the tour is working around the clock and that an announcement on the new structure of LIV Golf is forthcoming.

On the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), McKenzie acknowledged the sport previously proved financially out of reach for government but suggested conditions may have changed. He pointed to reported talks between the UFC and Apple as a potential catalyst that could lower licensing costs and make a South African event viable. With UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis potentially facing Sean Strickland following Strickland’s surprise victory over Khamzat Chimaev, McKenzie said the prospect of a major title fight provides fresh motivation to pursue a hosting deal.

Beyond marquee events, McKenzie also addressed the longstanding problem of underfunded smaller sporting codes, referencing the case of South Africa’s hockey team reportedly selling food at the Olympics to cover travel costs. He pledged to improve athlete funding across all codes, though he cautioned that change would not happen immediately.

The department’s budget for the 2026/27 financial year stands at R6.617 billion, with sport and recreation receiving R1.341 billion and sports bodies allocated R118.1 million.