Gold Tops US$4,550 as Iran Deal Hopes Ease Fears

Gold prices rebounded above $4,550 per ounce on Monday as easing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran reduced inflation fears and drew investors back toward the precious metal after earlier losses in the session.

Spot gold traded between approximately $4,550 and $4,578 per ounce during Monday trading, recovering ground as markets reacted to reports of progress in negotiations that could produce a partial de-escalation in the Middle East and a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments.

The sharp decline in crude oil prices that accompanied the diplomatic optimism played a direct role in gold’s movement. Lower oil prices reduced concerns over an energy-driven inflation shock that had previously fuelled expectations of sustained monetary tightening. Analysts attributed gold’s short-term rebound primarily to that shift in the oil outlook, reinforced by a softer US dollar.

The proposed framework between Washington and Tehran is reported to include steps toward easing hostilities, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and resuming discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump cautioned, however, that Washington would maintain its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz until a formal deal was signed, leaving meaningful uncertainty in place for markets still monitoring the situation.

Despite the day’s gains, gold remains caught between competing forces. The improvement in risk sentiment and the fall in energy prices have reduced the urgency of safe-haven demand that had driven prices higher in earlier months. At the same time, concerns about whether any US and Iran agreement will hold and shifting signals from the US Federal Reserve continue to provide a floor beneath gold’s price.

Traders are watching Federal Reserve signals closely. Recent indications from the central bank suggest less appetite for near-term interest rate reductions. When rates remain elevated for longer, the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold tends to face pressure from alternative investments offering returns.

On a broader view, gold remains significantly higher year on year, underscoring its continued role as a hedge against geopolitical risk, inflation uncertainty, and global financial instability as those underlying pressures remain unresolved.