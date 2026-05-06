Gold Surges on US-Iran Peace Hopes as Oil Prices Fall

Gold climbed sharply on Wednesday 6 May 2026, pushing toward $4,700 per ounce and trading near $4,690 by mid-morning New York time, as reports that the United States and Iran were closing in on a peace agreement sent oil prices lower and revived expectations that the Federal Reserve could resume interest rate cuts later this year.

The metal gained over 3 percent on the day, its strongest single-session move in weeks, as prospects of a US-Iran peace deal dragged down the dollar and oil prices simultaneously.

The immediate catalyst was a report by Axios, citing two US officials, that the White House believes it is close to a one-page peace memorandum with Iran, with a response from Tehran expected within 48 hours. President Donald Trump cited “great progress” in negotiations and announced a brief pause in Operation Freedom, the naval escort mission through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s foreign minister said the country would only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement, leaving the outcome uncertain but generating enough optimism to move markets decisively.

An ActivTrades analyst said a timely peace deal allowing the normalisation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would alleviate inflationary pressures and create conditions for the Federal Reserve to cut rates in 2026, adding that such a scenario could allow gold to revisit levels above $5,000 and approach $5,500 by year-end.

The rally marks a significant reversal in gold’s recent trajectory. Since the Iran war began in late February, gold has declined approximately 13 to 15 percent, pressured by escalating Middle East tensions that drove energy prices sharply higher, amplified inflation risks and raised fears that central banks might maintain or increase interest rates rather than cut them. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold by raising the opportunity cost of holding them.

The underlying logic driving Wednesday’s rally is not that a safe-haven bid is arriving but rather that the mechanism suppressing gold for ten weeks, elevated oil prices feeding through to inflation expectations, is beginning to leave the market.

Global gold demand reached a record high in the first quarter of 2026 amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, with total demand rising 2 percent year-on-year to 1,230.9 tonnes, pushing quarterly demand value up 74 percent to a record $193 billion. That underlying demand strength, driven by central bank accumulation and Asian retail investors, gives analysts confidence that the longer-term price trajectory remains supported even as near-term volatility persists.

Goldman Sachs maintains a year-end target of $5,400 per ounce, while Wells Fargo has set an upside target of $6,300. Both projections hinge on inflation relief arriving through some resolution of the Gulf conflict and a subsequent return of Fed rate-cut expectations.

For Ghana, whose gold export revenues track bullion prices closely, a sustained recovery above $4,700 would provide meaningful upside to mineral royalty receipts and support the fiscal position at a time when the country is managing both external debt obligations and domestic revenue targets. Analysts caution, however, that the ceasefire signals emerging this week remain fragile, and any breakdown in US-Iran talks could quickly reintroduce downside pressure.