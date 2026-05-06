AfCFTA Chief Pushes Africa to Move Beyond Policy Frameworks

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, told a high-level gathering in Freetown on Wednesday that Africa’s greatest development challenge is no longer the absence of strategy but the failure to convert strategy into projects that can draw financing and produce results on the ground.

Mene was speaking at Sierra Leone’s Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF), a flagship programme chaired by Dr. Kandeh Yumkella that has brought together policymakers, development partners and private sector actors to pursue integrated solutions across climate resilience, energy access and agricultural productivity.

Mene stressed that while Africa has made significant progress in developing policies and frameworks, the real test lies in implementation, arguing that regional and continental platforms including the AfCFTA must serve as catalysts for converting policy commitments into bankable projects capable of mobilising both public and private investment.

The message arrives at a moment when the continent’s flagship trade agreement faces a familiar credibility test: the gap between ratification and impact. Forty-nine African Union member states have ratified the AfCFTA Agreement, yet the volume of intra-African trade conducted under its terms remains limited, constrained by infrastructure deficits, regulatory divergence and weak value chain integration across member economies.

Mene argued that aligning climate action, renewable energy development and agricultural productivity with trade objectives is essential to unlocking new value chains and strengthening the commercial relationships the AfCFTA was designed to enable.

He described Sierra Leone’s milestone as “a model of readiness and reform,” commending the government for completing and gazetted its national schedule of commitments on trade in goods and finalising its AfCFTA Readiness Assessment, making it the first country in Africa to do so.

That achievement, formalised in October 2025 when President Julius Maada Bio received Mene in Freetown for the report’s launch, positions Sierra Leone as a template for other state parties still navigating the transition from political commitment to operational readiness. The report maps priority sectors, identifies trade barriers and outlines investment opportunities specific to Sierra Leone’s position within the continental market.

PI-CREF’s agenda is anchored in Sierra Leone’s urgent energy reality: only 36 percent of the population has access to electricity, with outages frequent and clean cooking access available to less than one percent of Sierra Leoneans. The initiative has set a target of raising electrification from 36 to 80 percent within five years under the Mission 300 compact, backed by the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Mene acknowledged that global headwinds, including economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and the compounding effects of climate change, make the implementation challenge harder. He argued those pressures reinforce rather than diminish the case for deeper regional integration and economic diversification, two outcomes the AfCFTA is structurally positioned to support when countries move from signed commitments to active market participation.

For Ghana, a founding and active member of the AfCFTA framework, the Freetown gathering carries direct relevance. Accra’s own implementation agenda, including its participation in the Guided Trade Initiative and its push to build export-ready value chains in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and automotive components, depends on the same shift from continental framework to national programme that Mene pressed Sierra Leone’s neighbours to accelerate.