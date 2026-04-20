Gold Slips Over 1% as Oil Surge Fans Inflation Fears

Gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday as a sharp rebound in oil markets triggered by renewed Middle East tensions shifted investor focus toward the risk of stickier global inflation, dimming near-term appetite for the precious metal.

Spot gold fell to $4,784.20 per ounce on April 19, 2026, declining 1.02 percent from the previous session, reversing gains made after Iran had briefly signalled it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

The pullback came as oil prices surged after President Donald Trump confirmed that the US Navy had seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, and Tehran reimposed restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The resulting spike in crude prices reinforced market expectations that inflationary pressures could persist longer than anticipated, raising concerns that central banks may maintain tighter monetary policy for an extended period. Higher interest rate expectations typically weigh on gold, which yields no return when held as an asset.

Gold has not been immune to the energy price shock stemming from the Middle East conflict, which has rippled across asset markets. While geopolitical risk often supports gold investment demand, the sharp reversal of the macro conditions that had underpinned bullion earlier in the year has introduced volatility.

Sentiment was further complicated by diplomatic uncertainty. Trump said negotiations would continue, with US representatives traveling to Pakistan for further talks, though concrete progress remained elusive as Tehran signalled limited optimism over the prospects for a deal.

Despite the daily decline, gold has gained nearly 40 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting the sustained safe-haven demand that built through the earlier phases of the Middle East conflict and broader global uncertainty.

Analysts maintain that gold remains in the middle phase of a broader bull cycle, with major institutions projecting prices could test new highs into 2027, though the evolution of energy prices and the response of central banks remain key variables for the outlook.