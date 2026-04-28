Gold Slides as Iran Diplomacy and Rate Fears Grip Markets

Gold retreated to around $4,630 per ounce on Tuesday, April 28, as a combination of fragile diplomatic signalling around the United States-Iran conflict and mounting expectations that major central banks will hold interest rates elevated weighed on the metal over a two-session decline that Bloomberg put at approximately 2.4%.

The precious metal has been pulled in competing directions this week. On the diplomatic front, Tehran submitted a fresh proposal through Pakistani mediators offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports. The proposal kept alive the possibility of negotiated progress, but US President Donald Trump rejected the offer, and markets are treating the overall situation as a standoff rather than a breakthrough. The diplomatic activity was sufficient to take some immediate panic out of the market, but not enough to resolve the underlying uncertainty that has defined gold trading since the conflict began on February 28.

At the same time, investor attention is shifting to a busy week of central bank decisions. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate unchanged at its April 28-29 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, even as energy prices remain elevated and inflation risks persist. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) held rates steady in a split decision, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to stand pat but adopt a more cautious tone on future cuts. For gold, which generates no yield, the prospect of rates staying higher for longer reduces its appeal against income-bearing assets and adds downward pressure.

Despite Tuesday’s pullback, gold’s medium to long-term performance remains striking. Over the past month, prices have risen 2.56%, and compared to the same period last year, the metal is up approximately 39.6%, reflecting the sustained demand driven by geopolitical risk, central bank accumulation, and dollar diversification strategies among emerging market monetary authorities.

Major institutional forecasts continue to point higher over the rest of 2026. JPMorgan holds a year-end target of $6,300 per ounce, while Deutsche Bank projects $6,000, with both banks characterising the current period of volatility as a temporary dislocation rather than a structural reversal of the gold bull market.

For Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, the movement carries direct economic relevance. Gold accounted for approximately 10% of Ghana’s gross domestic product in 2025, and the country earned a record $11.6 billion from gold exports in 2024. Even at current prices well below February’s all-time peak above $5,595 per ounce, gold remains at historically elevated levels that continue to support Ghana’s export earnings and foreign exchange position.