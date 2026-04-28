Federal Prosecutors Add Bribery Charges to Terry Rozier Gambling Case

Federal prosecutors plan to file a superseding indictment against National Basketball Association (NBA) free agent Terry Rozier by May 14, adding charges of sports bribery and honest services wire fraud to an existing case that has kept the guard away from the court since his arrest last October.

Assistant United States Attorney Kaitlin Farrell disclosed the development Monday during a hearing at Brooklyn federal court in New York, telling U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall that prosecutors had developed evidence showing Rozier solicited and accepted a bribe. The NBA and the Charlotte Hornets will be named as victims in the updated charges, with prosecutors contending Rozier deprived both organisations of his honest services.

Rozier’s attorney Jim Trusty said he was notified of the impending new charges just two hours before the Monday hearing, which had originally been scheduled to address the defense’s motion to dismiss the original case.

“Our motion to dismiss is based on the idea that they picked an invalid legal theory to prosecute Terry Rozier,” Trusty told ESPN. “We’ll see what they do to try to fix that in the superseding indictment, but I expect we’ll have problems with it.”

Judge Hall declined to rule on the dismissal motion, indicating she would wait for the superseding indictment before proceeding. Rozier’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.

The 32-year-old was arrested in October 2025 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy after prosecutors alleged he tipped off a childhood friend, Deniro Laster, that he would exit a Charlotte Hornets game early in March 2023, citing a foot injury. Laster allegedly passed the information to bettors who placed more than $200,000 in wagers on the under for Rozier’s player proposition bets. All 30 of those bets won after Rozier left the game within ten minutes without scoring. Rozier has pleaded not guilty and remains out on a $3 million bond.

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, one of seven men charged federally in connection with the scheme, was set to plead guilty Tuesday before a federal judge. Jones also faces separate guilty pleas related to a rigged poker game involving former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.