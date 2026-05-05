Gold Fields CEO in Ghana to Fight for Tarkwa Lease

Gold Fields Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Fraser is in Ghana specifically to lobby senior government officials for a 20-year lease extension on the Tarkwa Gold Mine, the company’s most strategically important operation globally, as the mining giant races to secure its future in the country following the handover of its Damang Mine to the state.

Fraser acknowledged in an interview that the bulk of his time in Ghana has not been spent at the mine site but in intensive engagements with policymakers. “A lot of the time that I’m spending in Ghana has been to try and lobby the Minister, the Minerals Commission,” he said. “We’re meeting this week with the Minister of Finance and all of those politicians who actually have a role to play in the decision about the role that Gold Fields has in the future.”

Gold Fields submitted a comprehensive application for the renewal of the Tarkwa mining leases in November 2025, with the lease due to expire in April 2027. The company has commenced discussions with the government of Ghana on the terms of the renewal, with Ghana’s proposed mining policy reforms aimed at increasing local participation and state revenues expected to shape the outcome.

The stakes could not be higher for the Johannesburg-listed miner. Tarkwa is expected to contribute around 20 percent of Gold Fields’ global production from 2026, making it the company’s single largest producing asset worldwide. Fraser has been unequivocal about the company’s intentions. “We are not going to give up in any way on Tarkwa,” he said.

Tarkwa’s declared mineral reserves jumped 70 percent to 7.4 million ounces of gold following a revised life-of-mine plan, a move Fraser described as a deliberate signal to government of the long-term value at stake. The revised plan extends the mine’s operational life to over 20 years.

Sustaining the mine for another two decades, Fraser disclosed, will require massive reinvestment, expansion of the mining fleet and heavy equipment, movement of significantly larger volumes of material, and an increased workforce, creating a potential surge in jobs and contracts if the extension is secured.

The renewal is complicated by a rapidly shifting policy environment. Ghana has already ruled that the flat five percent royalty rate imposed on gold miners will be replaced by a sliding scale of five to 12 percent based on the prevailing gold price, imposing a higher financial burden on miners. Parliament is also considering broader revisions to the Mining Act covering tenure and ownership.

Fraser acknowledged that Gold Fields is effectively acting as a test case, describing the company as “probably one of the first ones to go through a formal lease renewal process.” He noted that while discussions have been “very constructive and very frequent,” the outcome carries real risk given the different views circulating within the country.

Gold Fields formally relinquished the Damang Mine on April 18, 2026, following a 12-month lease extension granted to facilitate an orderly handover to the government. The exit has left Tarkwa as the company’s sole operation in Ghana, sharpening the significance of the ongoing renewal talks.

Fraser also emphasised that Gold Fields’ interest in Tarkwa goes beyond financial returns, stressing the company’s commitment to delivering meaningful benefits for host communities as a central part of its strategy in Ghana.