BoG Denies Political Link to X Creators’ Payout Meeting

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has pushed back against claims that a group of content creators it recently hosted had political connections, clarifying that the engagement was a professional one focused on resolving a legitimate financial problem facing Ghana’s growing community of digital entrepreneurs.

In a statement issued on May 4, 2026, the central bank said the April 22 meeting at Bank Square in Accra between BoG Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama and a group of Ghanaian X content creators was held strictly in response to concerns over delayed access to earnings from the social media platform.

“The Bank of Ghana met with a group of X platform content creators on 22 April 2026, to address challenges with delayed receipt of funds. We state categorically that this group has no political affiliation. They engaged the Bank solely as concerned content creators seeking a practical resolution to a legitimate issue,” the statement said.

The frustration among creators had been building since early April 2026, when payout cycles from X failed to reflect in their accounts. The delays were linked to payment processor Stripe, which reportedly returned payouts and paused transactions due to complications with a regional banking partner, with some creators receiving automated emails confirming that payments had been initiated but subsequently returned by local banks.

The BoG had issued its first statement on April 20, 2026, clarifying the regulatory classification of such income before Governor Asiama held the in-person engagement two days later. At that meeting, Dr Asiama drew a direct comparison between the digital earnings of content creators and Ghana’s flagship commodity export, assuring the group: “We place a premium on what you do, just like the export of cocoa.”

The central bank confirmed that payouts received by Ghanaian content creators from digital platforms are classified as service export proceeds and are permitted under existing foreign exchange regulations. Creators may receive these earnings through Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEAs) held with banks in Ghana or directly into Ghana cedi accounts, provided all transactions comply with applicable regulatory requirements.

The BoG added that it is implementing measures to significantly reduce the turnaround time for receiving funds, and is working with all relevant parties to remove bottlenecks and ensure a seamless process for legitimate beneficiaries.

Governor Asiama also encouraged the content creators to organise into a formal association to enable concerns to be channelled to the Bank more efficiently for early resolution, saying: “We are interested in what you are doing and will do everything to facilitate your work.”

The central bank reaffirmed its commitment to creating an enabling financial environment that supports digital earnings, innovation, and Ghanaians participating in the global economy, as the content creation sector continues to grow as a source of income for young people across the country.