GOIL Launches Safety Week Focused on Worker Mental Health

Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) PLC has launched its Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ) Week 2026, placing mental and psychosocial well-being at the centre of its annual workplace safety agenda for the first time.

The week-long observance, themed “Promoting a Positive Psychosocial Working Environment,” brought together staff, regulators, and industry stakeholders to underscore the company’s commitment to both physical and mental health across its operations.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Edward Abambire Bawa opened the event by reaffirming that health and safety remain foundational to GOIL’s business, pointing to the company’s status as a triple International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified organisation as evidence of that commitment. The Head of HSSEQ said the initiative was designed to deepen safety awareness, strengthen organisational culture, and give specific attention to emerging psychosocial risks in the petroleum downstream sector.

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, praised GOIL for institutionalising the initiative, describing it as a clear signal of the company’s leadership beyond commercial volumes. At the event, he unveiled a Staff HSSEQ Handbook, which he said should serve as a model for other oil marketing companies. “GOIL isn’t leading the industry only in volumes sold, but in real leadership initiatives such as we are witnessing today,” he said.

The Chief Executive of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), Dr. Riverson Oppong, and the Director of Compliance at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also commended GOIL for its strong regulatory compliance record.

In a keynote address, Dr. Robert Amesiya, Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), said genuine workplace safety cannot be achieved without addressing employees’ mental and emotional health. He urged GOIL to sustain investment in environments where strong performance can be achieved without undue psychological pressure.

HSSEQ Week 2026 will run a series of activities reinforcing GOIL’s culture of safety, wellness, and operational excellence across its national network of fuel stations and operations.