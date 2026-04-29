Putin Proposes Iran Deal and Ukraine Truce in Call with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward proposals to resolve the conflict over Iran’s nuclear programme and called for a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine during a phone call with United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a Kremlin aide said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin used the call to advance ideas aimed at ending the standoff over Iran’s nuclear programme and suggested a temporary halt to the Ukraine war to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War Two next month.

The two leaders also discussed the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which took place on April 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin has always condemned any acts of violence and any attempts to target heads of state, reaffirming Moscow’s position following the incident in which Trump was present at the event.

The call came as nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain unresolved, with mediators in Pakistan reportedly awaiting a fresh Iranian proposal to settle the standoff with the United States.

On Ukraine, Putin’s ceasefire suggestion is tied to the May 9 commemoration of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War Two, a date of deep symbolic significance in Russia. Wednesday’s discussion marks a continuation of direct engagement between the two leaders that began earlier this year, when Trump and Putin spoke for the first time since the Iran conflict escalated.

The White House has not yet issued a formal response to the specific proposals outlined by the Kremlin.