GNFS Contains Circle Fire Outbreak Two Shops Destroyed

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) contained a fire outbreak near Kwame Nkrumah Circle Friday night, preventing the blaze from spreading after gutting two shops close to the Royal VVIP Bus Terminal with no casualties reported.

A statement issued by GNFS January 3 indicated the incident was reported at 2040 hours and firefighters from Industrial Area Fire Station were dispatched after a fire engine at the nearby Circle Fire Station was found faulty. They arrived within 10 minutes to find the fire already at an advanced stage and called for additional support from the service’s national headquarters and Accra City stations.

The blaze was brought under control at 2108 hours and fully extinguished at 2322 hours, the statement said. Preliminary investigations indicate the fire started in one shop before spreading to a neighboring outlet. No injuries or casualties were recorded during the incident at one of the capital’s busiest transport hubs.

Video from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from buildings, visible from several kilometers away. Personnel arrived with four fire engines and were stationed at strategic points to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby high rise buildings and residential structures.

We just saw smoke coming from one of the containers, and within minutes, the whole line was on fire, one distraught trader told Accra based Joy News. The wind made it worse, and before fire crews could fully respond, flames had jumped to the next building, according to witness accounts.

Several people present at the scene, mostly traders, were panicking and attempting to salvage some of their wares as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were also present to maintain order and secure the area while fire crews operated.

Fire officers urged the public to stay away from the area during operations to avoid casualties from collapsing structures or smoke inhalation. The specific cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be determined pending completion of investigations by fire service officials.

Social media reactions to the incident included speculation about causes, with some users questioning building permit processes for shop structures in the area. Others raised concerns about annual fire incidents affecting commercial areas, with suggestions ranging from loan defaults to insurance claims motivations.

Circle represents one of Accra’s most congested commercial and transport zones, with numerous shops, containers, and trading structures clustered near the major interchange. The area experiences high pedestrian and vehicular traffic daily, making fire safety a critical concern for authorities and traders.

Ghana has experienced several market and commercial area fire outbreaks in recent years, destroying goods worth millions of cedis and displacing traders. The Kantamanto market in central Accra suffered a major fire outbreak March 18, 2025, requiring 13 fire tenders from various parts of Greater Accra deployed to fight flames that began around 0100 hours.

That incident caused significant damage to several shops in the Kantamanto Railways area, with firefighters battling the blaze for over five hours. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was called to cut power supply to the area to facilitate firefighting operations.

In June 2023, a fire outbreak at Circle destroyed shops, prompting Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey to release GHS 90,000 from the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly’s Common Fund to support 45 affected traders. Each trader received GHS 2,000 cash support to enable them restart businesses following that incident.

During the 2023 support presentation, Quartey decried continuous fire outbreaks across the country destroying property and urged Health and Safety Departments of assemblies to liaise with market queens and traders to identify causes and find solutions. He called for assemblies to work with GNFS to procure fire extinguishers for shops, enabling traders to quench fires before firefighting personnel arrive.

The minister noted plans to modernize most markets in Accra to conform with planning schemes and ensure completed facilities prioritize existing traders. The development of ultra modern markets aims to accommodate more traders and create space for those currently selling along streets and pedestrian walkways.

Fire safety remains a persistent challenge in Ghana’s commercial districts where structures are often closely packed with limited fire prevention infrastructure. Wooden structures, electrical faults, cooking activities, and flammable materials stored in trading areas contribute to fire risks in markets and commercial zones.

GNFS has repeatedly called for improved fire safety measures including installation of fire extinguishers, clear emergency access routes, proper electrical installations, and trader education on fire prevention and response. However, implementation of safety protocols remains inconsistent across commercial areas.

The service faces operational challenges including inadequate equipment, faulty fire engines, insufficient personnel, and delayed response times in congested urban areas. Friday’s incident highlighted equipment issues when the Circle Fire Station’s engine proved faulty, requiring dispatch from Industrial Area station located farther from the incident scene.

Whether Friday’s fire outbreak will prompt enhanced safety measures at Circle depends partly on authorities’ commitment to enforcing building codes and fire safety regulations in commercial districts. Traders and business operators must balance livelihood concerns with safety compliance in areas where informal commercial activities dominate.

The GNFS continues investigations to determine the exact cause of Friday’s fire outbreak and assess whether preventable factors contributed to the incident. Results of preliminary investigations will inform recommendations for preventing similar occurrences in the densely populated commercial zone.