Ambassador Smith Urges Skilled Diaspora Ghanaians Return Home

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States Victor Emmanuel Smith called on skilled Ghanaians living abroad January 3 to return home and partner with well resourced business leaders to build industries, create jobs, and strengthen the nation.

Skilled Ghanaians in the diaspora: partner with well resourced business leaders, bring your expertise home, and help build industries, jobs, and a stronger nation. Ghana is calling. Let’s rise and build together, Smith stated in an address according to reports from MyNewsGh.

The ambassador emphasized that skilled professionals abroad possess expertise needed to help build the country through partnerships with domestic investors. His appeal reflects ongoing government efforts to attract diaspora talent and capital to support Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

Speaking during visits to Ghanaian churches in Worcester, Massachusetts, in December 2025, Ambassador Smith noted that underdevelopment remains a major reason many citizens choose to stay abroad. Many would be home if Ghana were half as developed as the United States. It’s painful to see our people seeking opportunities elsewhere when they could be contributing to the growth of their own country, he stated.

The ambassador explained that his mission in the United States is to attract investors and encourage strategic partnerships with the diaspora, positioning skilled Ghanaians as key to building industries, creating jobs, and driving sustainable development. I am expecting that investors will want people with your kind of skills to partner them in Ghana. We need your expertise, your experience, and your innovative approaches to help transform our nation, Smith said.

He emphasized that creating well paying jobs is critical to reducing migration and fostering national growth. Jobs, jobs, jobs, that is the priority. We want fewer people feeling forced to leave the country in search of opportunities, the ambassador added.

Ambassador Smith announced plans for formal engagement with the Ghanaian community in Worcester and the wider Massachusetts area, where issues of development, investment, and diaspora collaboration will be discussed in detail. He appealed to faith communities to continue praying for Ghana’s leadership and for peace, noting that spiritual support remains essential to national progress.

The ambassador has engaged Ghanaian professionals, community leaders, and association executives in Las Vegas, Nevada, on diaspora led development and investment opportunities in Ghana. The engagement brought together Ghanaian residents from Las Vegas and Reno areas, plus invited African and American stakeholders, to dialogue on how diaspora expertise and capital could translate into jobs and improved incomes.

Addressing the Las Vegas gathering, Ambassador Smith said Ghana is now better positioned for partnerships and open to serious, mutually beneficial investments aimed at creating employment and decent salaries to reduce incentives for irregular migration. He indicated the country seeks development partners rather than aid, arguing Ghana must shift away from overreliance on external assistance decades after independence.

The ambassador assured prospective investors he would use his office to help open doors and reduce barriers that often slow down diaspora led projects. He expressed commitment to ensuring investors would not be forced to navigate unnecessary middlemen or administrative blockages in their efforts to do business in Ghana.

Ambassador Smith has encouraged Ghanaian students completing studies in the United States to consider returning home to apply skills toward national development, particularly supporting the government’s 24 hour industrialization agenda. He stated Ghanaian students abroad acquire critical expertise that can be harnessed for national priority programmes, noting the country’s industrial and economic transformation will depend largely on skilled human capital and sustained diaspora engagement.

Returning graduates offer more than technical skills, bringing with them global exposure and professional networks that could help unlock new growth opportunities for the country, Smith told members of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) USA during a courtesy visit at the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC.

Following the GRASAG meeting, both parties agreed to pursue collaborative initiatives including scholarship facilitation, strengthened mentorship platforms, and creation of pathways to integrate skills of Ghanaian students into diaspora led businesses and national development programmes.

Ambassador Smith received credentials from President John Dramani Mahama September 5, 2025, at Jubilee House in Accra. Speaking after the ceremony, he pledged to prioritize trade, investment, and diaspora engagement as he assumed office in Washington.

The ambassador, a seasoned politician, diplomat, and investment consultant with over three decades of experience, expressed gratitude to the president for confidence reposed in him. He vowed to strengthen Ghana–United States relations, facilitate trade and investment, and promote diaspora engagement during his tenure.

Smith’s diplomatic career includes serving as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, Eastern Regional Minister, and Presidential Advisor across three administrations. In 2017, Smith founded Victor Smith & Associates, an Accra based investment consultancy focused on facilitating foreign direct investment in West Africa, brokering deals exceeding USD 250 million between Ghanaian and international partners within its first five years.

His diplomatic engagements significantly elevated Ghana’s global profile, notably achieving an 18 percent increase in bilateral trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom during his tenure as High Commissioner. He is credited for launching high impact diaspora outreach programs and strengthening business to business collaborations through platforms like the Ghana Central Europe Business Council.

As High Commissioner, Smith’s flagship diaspora initiative, the Ghana on the Go business roadshow, connected more than 120 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across eight UK cities with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre. He delivered keynote addresses at institutions including Chatham House, the City of London African Investment Forum, and the Institute of Directors Ireland, contributing to Ghana’s global brand and soft power presence.

However, Ambassador Smith faces major diplomatic challenges in Ghana’s relations with Washington. The United States recently reduced visa validity for most Ghanaian applicants to single entry, three month permits, a significant downgrade from previous five year multiple entry visas. The move has raised concerns about its impact on business, education, and cultural exchanges.

Additionally, Ghana’s access to United States markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is at risk. With the law set to expire in September 2025 and United States authorities already imposing a blanket 10 percent tariff on imports from Ghana, fears are growing that Ghanaian exporters could lose preferential access. Ongoing negotiations aim to secure AGOA’s renewal and ensure fairer trade terms.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians in his January 1 New Year address to see national development as shared responsibility, stressing that government action alone cannot achieve economic transformation. The president emphasized collective effort from citizens, businesses, and institutions to sustain recovery gains.

The 2026 budget targets creation of 250,000 agriculture jobs through mechanization and agro processing, representing government strategy to address youth unemployment and reduce incentives for migration. Whether diaspora professionals respond to Ambassador Smith’s appeal depends partly on perceived opportunities, business environment improvements, and sustained government commitment to diaspora friendly policies.

Ghana’s economy showed signs of recovery in 2025 following years of fiscal stress requiring International Monetary Fund (IMF) intervention and comprehensive debt restructuring. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months through December 2025, while the cedi appreciated more than 35 percent against the US dollar.

Whether improved macroeconomic indicators translate into tangible opportunities attracting diaspora return remains subject to ongoing debate among analysts and prospective returnees. Concerns persist about business environment challenges, infrastructure deficits, and policy consistency affecting investment decisions.

Ambassador Smith’s appeal echoes broader government emphasis on harnessing diaspora contributions for national development, positioning skilled professionals abroad as critical partners in Ghana’s economic transformation journey rather than lost human capital.