GN Ruling Sets Stage for Supreme Court Showdown

The Court of Appeal’s decision restoring GN Savings and Loans Company Limited’s operating licence has opened far wider legal, regulatory, and fiscal questions than many initially anticipated, with sources indicating that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is preparing to challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court.

The appeals court overturned the High Court’s earlier position, describing the BoG’s revocation of the Groupe Nduom (GN) licence as unfair and unreasonable, and directing receivers to return possession, management, and operational control of the institution’s assets to shareholders. While the ruling represented a landmark legal victory for Groupe Nduom and its supporters, financial sector analysts warn the implications reach well beyond a single institution.

An industry expert who spoke to The High Street Journal said the judgment could set a legal precedent that emboldens other institutions and shareholders affected by Ghana’s 2018 to 2019 banking sector clean-up to revisit old cases and pursue fresh legal action against the central bank. That clean-up removed numerous banks, savings and loans companies, and microfinance institutions from the financial system at an estimated cost to the state of between GH¢25 billion and GH¢30 billion in bailout and resolution expenditure.

The most immediate complication, the expert said, involves reversing years of receivership. When licences were revoked during the clean-up, appointed receivers assumed control of assets, liabilities, loan portfolios, and operational management of affected institutions. Unwinding that arrangement for GN Savings and Loans could require detailed financial reconciliation, legal verification of asset ownership, valuation reassessments, and recovery of properties or values already disposed of during the receivership period, a process the expert described as highly complex and likely to generate further legal and operational disputes.

The ruling also creates an important institutional tension. The BoG had maintained that earlier Supreme Court determinations linked to the financial sector clean-up made automatic reinstatement legally difficult or impossible. The Court of Appeal’s directive now appears to cut across that position, raising fundamental questions about how far the courts can intervene in regulatory decisions that the central bank has already executed and closed.

Beyond legal complexity, the decision may expose the state to significant financial liability. Shareholders of affected institutions could seek compensation for alleged business disruption, reputational damage, forced asset sales, and operational losses incurred across the seven-year closure period. If such claims succeed, the fiscal cost of the clean-up could rise substantially beyond what the state has already absorbed.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told The High Street Journal that the BoG is preparing to take the Court of Appeal’s decision to the Supreme Court. If that challenge proceeds, what appeared to be the resolution of the GN Savings and Loans case would become the opening of a new and potentially more consequential legal contest over the foundations of Ghana’s entire banking sector clean-up exercise.

Industry observers have called on the BoG, the government, and Groupe Nduom to explore an amicable settlement to avoid escalation that could introduce further uncertainty and instability into Ghana’s financial sector.