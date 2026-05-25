Bonsu Baah Wins Al Qadsiah Staff Player of Year

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has won Al Qadsiah’s Staff Player of the Year award after an impressive debut campaign in the Saudi Pro League, completing a season in which he established himself as one of the club’s most consistent and impactful performers.

The winger joined Al Qadsiah from Belgian club Genk during the summer transfer window and wasted little time making his presence felt in one of the world’s most competitive league environments. He made 32 league appearances across the campaign and contributed to 15 goals, scoring three times and providing 12 assists to teammates.

His sustained form throughout the season earned him the club’s Player of the Month award in April, before he secured the more prestigious Staff Player of the Year recognition at the campaign’s end. Bonsu Baah also featured in the Saudi King’s Cup and the Super Cup, making four additional appearances and providing one assist across those competitions.

Al Qadsiah finished fourth in the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League, a campaign that included a mid-season coaching change when Brendan Rodgers joined the club. Bonsu Baah’s consistent output through that managerial transition reinforced the quality of his overall contribution in what was his first year at the club.

The award adds to a growing profile for the Ghanaian winger, who will be among the players in contention as the Black Stars finalise preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.