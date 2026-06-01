GIPC Board Chair Joins Senior Advisory Board of Switzerland’s Royal Fund

The Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre(GIPC),Akwasi Opong-Fosu been appointed to the Senior Advisory Board of The Royal Fund, a Switzerland-based international investment platform headquartered in Geneva.

The appointment forms part of the Fund’s efforts to strengthen its governance structures and deepen strategic engagement with institutional investors across global markets.

Announcing the development, the newly appointed board member expressed excitement about joining the organisation, describing The Royal Fund as a platform focused on access, discipline, and long-term value creation through differentiated investment opportunities.

According to the statement, The Royal Fund collaborates with institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, to source, structure, and deliver private equity and growth equity investments across priority sectors globally.

The Fund’s mission is centered on driving sustainable and impactful outcomes through strategic investments, while its vision is to become a trusted global platform connecting institutional capital with high-conviction investment opportunities shaping the future of the global economy.

The new advisory board member said the appointment presents an opportunity to contribute to strengthening governance systems, refining strategic direction, and supporting the Fund’s mandate of delivering value to investors and markets.

“I look forward to working with the Board and Management team to strengthen governance, sharpen strategy, and support the Fund’s mandate of delivering impactful results for investors and the markets they serve,” the statement noted.

The Royal Fund operates within the international investment and private equity space, focusing on long-term growth opportunities and partnerships with major institutional investors worldwide.