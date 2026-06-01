Kanor Urges Aflao Stakeholders To ‘put Ghana First’

The Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Aaron Kanor, has called on officers and stakeholders at the Aflao Collection to prioritize national interest in the discharge of their duties. His appeal came during a one-day working visit to the Aflao border on Friday, 29th May, 2026, which marked his maiden tour since assuming office.

Mr. Kanor was received by the Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Reginald Duh, alongside officers of the Customs Division, border security agencies, and Ghana’s Deputy High Commissioner to Togo, H.E. Solobaggie Kumordzie. He inspected a ceremonial guard of honour mounted by officers from both Customs and the Ghana Immigration Service before engaging in a series of activities.

The visit was aimed at strengthening stakeholder relations, assessing revenue mobilization and enforcement operations, and promoting trade facilitation along the Ghana–Togo corridor. Mr. Kanor also paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Adzongaga Torgbui Amenya Fiti IV, where discussions focused on collaboration between Customs authorities, traditional leadership, and the border community.

Crossing into Lome, the Commissioner met with officials of the Togo Customs administration, led by Director Komi Tekou, to reinforce bilateral cooperation. Back at Aflao, he addressed Customs officers, urging them to uphold professionalism, discipline, and integrity while safeguarding national revenue. He emphasized that “Putting Ghana First” must guide their actions at all times.

At a durbar with members of the National Cross-Border Women Traders’ Association, Mr. Kanor reiterated the need for lawful trade, reduced smuggling, and compliance with customs procedures. He assured traders of Customs’ readiness to deepen engagement and address challenges such as delays, multiple checkpoints, and procedural bottlenecks. He encouraged them to embrace formal trade systems and seize opportunities under ECOWAS and AfCFTA.

The Commissioner’s tour extended to Kpoglu, Akanu, Havi, and Dabala border posts, where he inspected operations and interacted with officers. The visit concluded with a renewed commitment among Customs authorities, traditional leaders, security agencies, and trade associations to work together in promoting efficient border management, revenue protection, and national development.